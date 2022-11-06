ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

300-vehicle sideshow disrupted by Vallejo police

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Police say there were about 300 vehicles involved in a sideshow on Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

The incident took place near the Columbus Ascot parkways around 11 p.m. Police say the sideshow lasted about 30 minutes. VPD officers were able to interrupt the sideshow and disperse the cars in the area.

TED ROS
3d ago

How many drivers were arrested and cars impounded and how many licenses were revoked? Why did it take 30 minutes for the price to take action?

Jean-marc Evrard
3d ago

This what happens when bay area developers coluded with board members to close racetracks and build strip malls in the 70s and 80s, nowhere to go with a safe and structured area to doo car things for young people!! The area used to have plenty of tracks where young people could could now have gave drift competitions, when it's a choice, corrupt money wins out!!

TED ROS
3d ago

The city was supposed to install and operate surveillance cameras at sideshows spots, where are they?

