MOUNT PLEASANT — Freshman quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. rushed for 293 yards and the first three touchdowns of his career as Central Michigan rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Buffalo, 31-27, on Wednesday night. Emanuel, who saw his first game action the week before as part of a three-quarterback rotation, ran for a 75-yard touchdown on the Chippewas’ first play from scrimmage in the the second half and tied the game at 24-all late in third...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO