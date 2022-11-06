Falcons Haunted by Missed Opportunities in Loss vs. Chargers

The Atlanta Falcons had a chance to get over .500 for the first time since the 2017 season in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but once again failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

After a heart-stopping win one week ago, the Atlanta Falcons found themselves in a similar situation Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers .

With several missed opportunities to blame, the Falcons simply didn't make the plays when they needed ... until they did, forcing a fumble on Chargers running back Austin Ekeler when a game-winning field goal was well within reach.

And then, they didn't - as Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert found receiver Joshua Palmer for a 22-yard gain to set up a game-winning field goal from Cameron Dicker, who split the uprights

The Falcons began the game exactly how they had hoped, imposing their will on offense and keeping Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert off the field.

After the opening quarter, Atlanta out-gained Los Angeles 145 to 16 in total yards had nine first downs to Los Angeles' zero. The home team held took the air out of the ball, dominating time of possession to the tune of nearly 13 of 15 minutes.

A balanced offensive attack kept the Chargers off balance, as quarterback Marcus Mariota connected on six passes with five different receivers while the ground game eclipsed 90 yards on just 14 carries.

Star running back Cordarrelle Patterson announced his return in a big way, scoring a touchdown on his first drive back . He was aided by rookie running back Tyler Allgeier, who ripped off a 44-yard run, the longest of Atlanta's season.

Holding a 10-0 lead after the first 15 minutes, the Falcons appeared to be in control on both sides of the ball, but things changed quickly.

Led by Herbert, the Chargers marched 83 yards to the endzone on 15 plays, taking 8:35 off the clock. Los Angeles converted four third downs, including three of 3rd and 6 or longer.

After the Falcons' second consecutive three-and-out of the quarter, Herbert and the Chargers went down the field once more, converting two more third downs and capping off a 10-play, 63-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to running back Austin Ekeler.

The Chargers held a 14-10 lead at the break, but chaos quickly ensued in the second half.

After a dropped pass by tight end Gerald Everett, the Chargers were forced to punt. Mariota led the Falcons into the redzone and connected with rookie receiver Drake London ... but Los Angeles outside linebacker Khalil Mack ripped the ball out of his hands and returned it back to midfield.

Three plays later, Herbert targeted LA's game-leading receiver, Josh Palmer, over the middle. The pass hit his hands but flew high into the air and fell into the arms of Falcons safety Richie Grant for a crucial interception.

Atlanta's offense capitalized, as Patterson ran over Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill on his way to the endzone, giving the Falcons the lead late in the third quarter.

After another Chargers punt, the Falcons had a chance to tack onto the lead - but normally reliable kicker Younghoe Koo pushed a 50-yarder.

Herbert led a 14-play drive that ended in a short field goal after stout red zone defense from Atlanta, setting the stage for Mariota to lead a five-minute game-sealing drive ... but the possession lasted just three plays and 68 seconds, headlined by an incomplete deep ball to tight end Kyle Pitts, who had several yards of separation between himself and the nearest defender.

The same opportunity arose for Herbert, who had two times in his back pocket and four minutes to kill ... and he capitalized. Atlanta's inability to get off the field defensively came back to haunt them, even after forcing the fumble on Ekeler.

Atlanta's offense fell silent after a hot start, and its defense couldn't make enough plays to finish. It was a game of missed opportunities, perhaps best illuminated by the final five minutes.

The Falcons have a short week to get back on track, traveling to take on the Carolina Panthers for a road contest on Thursday Night Football.

