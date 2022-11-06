Insider: Colts offense collapses completely in horrific loss to New England

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The wheels fell off of a struggling Colts offense completely in Foxborough.

And a season that began with great expectations has very little left to hold onto as Indianapolis continues to drop out of the AFC playoff picture with a horrific 26-3 loss to the Patriots.

The Colts (3-5-1) have made enormous changes to the offense the past two weeks, tried every combination on the offensive line and used almost every possible game plan.

But after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots (5-4), the Colts’ season has hit a new low.

1. Indianapolis offense hits rock bottom after two weeks of changes

The Colts have spent the past two weeks making massive, earth-shaking changes to its ugly offense.

First, Indianapolis dropped a bombshell by benching veteran quarterback Matt Ryan for second-year passer Sam Ehlinger. Then coach Frank Reich fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday, and the Colts made another change by granting Nyheim Hines’ desire for a change of scenery, trading him to Buffalo for Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick.

The Colts offense responded with its worst performance in five years under Reich, picking up an abysmal 121 yards on 60 plays, an awful 2.0-yard average that put in stark reality how far the offense has fallen.

When Ryan was the quarterback, the Colts struggled to hold onto the football and protect him in the pocket, but Indianapolis hit a new low Sunday. Ehlinger didn’t throw an interception until Kylen Granson’s drop late in the fourth quarter lead to a pick-six, and the Colts didn’t lose a fumble, but Indianapolis couldn’t move the ball at all.

The Colts gave up nine sacks, picked up just seven first downs and wasted a dominant performance by their defense.

2. Colts offensive line collapses completely

For the past few weeks, Reich has defended an underperforming Indianapolis offensive line, repeatedly saying he thought the front five was improving.

New England’s defense exposed any improvement the Colts had been seeing as a myth.

Indianapolis was forced to start rookie Bernhard Raimann at left tackle in place of veteran Dennis Kelly, who warmed up and tried to play through a calf/ankle injury that kept him out of practice most of the week but ultimately wasn’t able to play.

But the rookie was far from the only problem, although he did give up at least one sack. New England isolated and attacked embattled right guard Matt Pryor early, twisting NFL sack leader Matthew Judon into one-on-one situations against Pryor for sacks on back-to-back series. Pryor gave up another sack on the next series, and Indianapolis benched him for Will Fries, putting the Colts’ decision to give Pryor a one-year, $5.45 million deal to be their starting left tackle this offseason into stark focus.

Pryor, a career backup who played well in a relief role spent mostly at right tackle last season, has now been benched from three spots on the offensive line in the first half of the season — left tackle, right tackle and now right guard.

Benching Pryor did not fix the problem either. Plagued by ineffectiveness up and down the line, plus communication issues, the Colts offensive line gave up nine sacks and ten quarterback hits. Making matters worse, Indianapolis failed to open any holes in the running game. The Colts rushed 20 times for just 78 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per rush.

For years, general manager Chris Ballard has talked about building the team through the offensive line, and the line has failed completely.

3. Under pressure, Sam Ehlinger struggles

New England head coach Bill Belichick is legendary for making life miserable for young quarterbacks, the Patriots pass defense has been one of the NFL’s best, the Indianapolis offensive line put Ehlinger under fire right from the beginning and he was hurt by key drops from tight ends Jelani Woods and Granson.

But the second-year quarterback struggled to move the ball at all in the passing game, looking hesitant to throw downfield and holding the ball too long in the pocket at times in a deflating second start against an excellent Patriots defense.

Ehlinger completed 15 of 29 passes for 103 yards and an interception, completed just one pass of more than 20 yards, a 23-yard throw to a wide-open Alec Pierce on a crossing route over the middle, missed an open Michael Pittman Jr. on a deep route down the sideline and didn’t push the ball down the field on almost any other throw. Ehlinger did carry the ball five times for 39 yards to be the Colts’ leading rusher, but two weeks into Ehlinger’s time as starter, the plays he’s made with his legs have come few and far between.

4. Colts special teams get shown up by the master

One of Belichick’s hallmarks has always been the kicking game.

Indianapolis special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone learned from Belichick.

The master’s team took advantage of the Colts on Sunday. A Jonathan Jones blocked punt led to New England’s only touchdown, a 32-yard punt return by Marcus Jones set up the first field goal; punter Matt Haack had another inconsistent day, and Chase McLaughlin missed a 39-yard field goal on a disastrous day for the Indianapolis special teams.

The way the Colts offense played, there wasn’t much chance, but New England’s dominance on special teams allowed the Patriots to put the game out of reach.

5. Dominant performance by Indianapolis defense wasted

The Colts defense dominated New England’s offense.

Led by DeForest Buckner and Kwity Paye, Indianapolis sacked Mac Jones four times, forced two fumbles (recovering one) and held New England to just 203 yards of total offense, and the only touchdown they gave up was after the blocked punt gave New England a short field.

But despite all of that, the Colts had no chance, crippled by one of the worst offensive performances in franchise history.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Insider: Colts offense collapses completely in horrific loss to New England