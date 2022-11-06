ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACC CHAMPIONS! Florida State three-peats with a 2-1 over North Carolina in women's soccer

By FSU sports information
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
CARY, N.C. – The No. 5 Florida State soccer team (13-2-3) knocked off No. 2 North Carolina (15-4-1) 2-1 to win its third straight ACC Championship here Sunday,

It was the Seminoles’ ninth ACC Championship in the last 12 seasons. The Garnet and Gold have won the ACC Title each of the last nine times they have played in it.

With the win, FSU is 6-1 against UNC in the ACC Tournament since 2011 and FSU is 21-11-9 in Cary and 18-8-6 in Cary for the ACC Tournament. The match was also Clara Robbins' 105th match played in her career putting her atop the record book for career games played at FSU.

North Carolina stuck first a goal on their first shot. That shot did not come until the 23rd minute but Avery Patterson scored her 10th goal of the season off assists from Isabel Cox and Emily Moxley.

The Seminoles were not down for long as they scored in the 31st minute. Jenna Nighswonger took a corner kick from the right corner and slung it into the back of the net without touching another player. It was Nighswonger’s fifth goal of the season.

Just over three minutes into the second half the Seminoles took their first lead of the game after Jody Brown scored her seventh goal of the season. Nighswonger sent a shot into the bottom corner that was saved by UNC but Brown was there on clean-up duty to give FSU a 2-1 lead.

The Seminoles held on to the one goal lead for the last 42 minutes as the defense held the Tar Heels to only seven shots and four on goal.

UP NEXT

FSU finds out who it plays in the NCAA Tournament on Monday at 4 p.m. during the NCAA Soccer Selection Show.

The show will be streamed at ncaa.com.

2022 ACC Women’s Soccer All-Tournament Team

Jenna Nighswonger, Florida State (MVP)

Jody Brown, Florida State

Onyi Echegini, Florida State

Beata Olsson, Florida State

Emily Moxley, North Carolina

Avery Patterson, North Carolina

Tori Hansen, North Carolina

Korbin Albert, Notre Dame

Ruthie Jones, Duke

Michelle Cooper, Duke

Kate Rader, Duke

Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

