The Cincinnati Bengals scored on the opening drive of Sunday's Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers and never looked back.

A 28-point second quarter gave the Bengals a 35-0 halftime lead, as Cincinnati held Carolina to just 32 total yards and one first down in the first half.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a pair of touchdown passes in the second half in relief of Panthers starter P.J. Walker , but the Bengals already were on their way to their fifth win of the season as they enter their bye week.

Social media reactions to the Bengals' 42-21 win:

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reactions: Cincinnati Bengals cruise past Carolina Panthers to improve to 5-4