Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU ranked ahead of ACC finale, soccer ready for title defense
For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. (click on names for links to commitment articles) Class of 2023 football commits. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones...
Tomahawk Nation
Survey after Week 10: How are FSU fans feeling?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC) is back on the right track...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Softball inks class of 2023 signees
Head coach Lonni Alameda and her staff have brought in another talented recruiting class for 2023. This group of high school seniors will step on campus next fall, looking forward to another great season in the Garnet and Gold. Kennedy Harp - Outfield. Ranked #11 overall by ExtraInning in their...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Sports Notebook: Pre-NCAAs Edition
As you may know Florida State has been making significant news both on and off the pitch lately. I wanted to provide a few quick updates. In no particular order, let’s get started. First, let’s take a look at Florida State’s profile going into the NCAA tournament using Massey’s...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU is No. 23 in College Football Playoff rankings
After dominating rival Miami 45-3, securing bowl eligibility and reappearing in the AP Top 25, Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC) has found its way into the College Football Playoff rankings. FSU has had an up-and-down year, mostly highlighted by success — starting off 4-0, faltering to three straight-ranked...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Syracuse: How to watch Week 11 matchup
Coming off a blazing 45-3 win against the Miami Hurricanes last weekend, the Florida State Seminoles look to go on the road to take on the Syracuse Orange this weekend. FSU vs. Syracuse is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff from the JMA Wireless Dome and will broadcast on the ACC Network. The Noles are currently favored in their night matchup.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks Wednesday practice, updates injuries ahead of Syracuse
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media after Wednesday’s practice ahead of their prime-time bout against the Syracuse Orange. The Noles are now ranked in the top 25 in the polls and the CFP playoff rankings. After their win against Miami, they officially became bowl-eligible and...
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 10: Where could FSU be headed?
No. 25 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC), after blowing out the Miami Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3 ACC), has secured bowl eligibility for the first time under Mike Norvell. It’s the earliest that FSU has earned eligibility since 2016, with bowl bids in 2017 and 2019 secured in the final...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU takes down Miami, jumps into the AP top 25
The No. 25 Florida State Seminoles (6-3, 4-3 ACC) are back home after heading down south to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Hurricanes. The matchup ended in a 45-3 slaughter starting a two-game winning streak against the Canes and setting the record for the largest point margin on the road in series history.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU basketball opens the season with a shocking loss to Stetson
Following a year in which the Seminoles failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, Florida State took to the court on Monday hoping to start anew. It was not the outcome they had in mind. Stetson jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU women’s basketball 2022-2023 Season Preview
Florida State finished last season with a 17-14 record (10-8 ACC) before falling to Missouri State in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. Long time head coach Sue Semrau announced her retirement shortly after the season. Soon after former associate head coach Brooke Wyckoff was promoted to head coach.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Soccer lands No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament
After securing the ACC championship title on Sunday, with revenge wins over Notre Dame and North Carolina, Florida State soccer is a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA tournament. Head coach Brian Pensky is looking to secure his first national championship at FSU, as well as the programs second straight title win.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU BASKETBALL THREAD #12-All FSU Basketball News
Is Florida State back to being a football school or will the basketball team get healthy in time to make the Final Four?. FSU Basketball Thread #12-Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff. This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU WR Winston Wright Jr. signals a return for the 2023 season
Florida State wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. has been the topic of many conversations, with an expectation that he will return this season and a hope to see him in the Garnet and Gold next year. Wright suffered a devastating car crash earlier in the year, which left some wondering...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU coordinators preview Syracuse, talk 45-3 win over Miami
The Florida State Seminoles are reeling off a 41-3 win over the Miami Hurricanes last weekend and now set their sights on the Syracuse Orange, who are dealing with a loss against Pittsburg and a starting quarterback situation much like the last three opponents have been for the Noles. Coordinators...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Stetson: How to watch, preview, odds
Florida State Seminoles basketball is set to open the season tonight against the Stetson Hatters in a non-conference, intrastate matchup. According to DraftKings, FSU is an 18.5-point favorite against the Hatters. From FSU Sports Info:. Florida State is 26-4 (.867 winning percentage) in season openers when they are against teams...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU depth chart vs. Syracuse
No. 25 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC), fresh off a 45-3 win over rival Miami, is getting prepped for a road matchup vs. the Syracuse Orange (6-3, 3-2 ACC). The game against the Orange serves as the Seminoles’ conference finale and a chance to achieve another sign of progress in 2022 after securing bowl eligibility last weekend — the Seminoles haven’t won more than four ACC games since 2016 and a 5-3 mark in conference play would firmly solidify the squad amongst the ACC’s top tier.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Louisiana kickoff time announced
Florida State Seminoles football has announced its kickoff time vs. the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. After wrapping up its conference schedule against the Syracuse Orange on the road this Saturday, November 12, FSU is set to take on Louisiana at home in the first-ever matchup between the two schools. Lousiana...
Tomahawk Nation
Mike Norvell talks Miami blowout, previews Syracuse at Monday presser
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell held his weekly presser on Monday after coming off a landslide 45-3 victory over the Miami Hurricanes last Saturday. The Noles jumped back into the No. 25 spot after falling out during their three-game losing streak in October. It was a record-setting game marking...
Comments / 0