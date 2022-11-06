ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jags come back from 17-0 to beat Raiders

By Jeremy Ratliff
 3 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars ended a five game losing streak Sunday against the Raiders at TIAA Bank Field, winning 27-20.

Las Vegas scored first, with a touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Davante Adams late in the 1st quarter, helping to put them up 7-0. Then early in the 2nd quarter, the Raiders tacked on another three points with a field goal from kicker Daniel Carlson. Not long after, they scored again with another touchdown pass to a wide open Adams. With 10:51 left in the 2nd quarter, the Jags were already behind 17-0.

The Jags got back into the game with a touchdown by Travis Etienne, capping off a 75 yard drive, and then the extra point brought the Jaguars within 10 of the Raiders. However, a field from Carlson put the Raiders up 20-7 shortly before halftime, and the Jags matched that shortly after with a field goal of their own going into halftime.

After halftime, the Jags came out firing, scoring on a 9 plays 35 yards capped off by a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Christian Kirk, after a big kickoff return to start things off. The Jags then took the lead not long after, with a touchdown on the ground from Etienne. After the extra point, they were ahead of Las Vegas 24-20.

The Jags missed a field goal that would have put them up seven points with just a few minutes remaining, which gave the ball back to the Raiders. However, the Jags defense was able to stop Las Vegas on 4th and 2 on the Jags’ 39 yard line. The Jags added another field goal with just over a minute to go, to take a 27-20 lead.

Meanwhile, as part of the “Salute to Service,” the National Anthem was performed by the Navy Band Southeast, and the flyover was executed by 125th Fighter Wing F-15 Fighter Jets.

At halftime, there was an Oath of Enlistment Ceremony for more than 160 recruits from all branches of the military. The honoree of the game was retired United States Naval Officer Vice Admiral Mary Jackson.

