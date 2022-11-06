Read full article on original website
Publix Stores To Close Early Wednesday Ahead Of Nicole
Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
Not All Of Rhode Island Is Adopting Marijuana Sales
Voters in six Rhode Island communities rejected recreational marijuana retail sales yesterday. They are Barrington, East Greenwich, Jamestown, Little Compton, Scituate and Smithfield. Twenty-five cities and towns approved retail sales. A state law was enacted earlier this year legalizing adult use of recreational marijuana. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife
A man in North Carolina deviated from his routine lottery ticket purchase and scored a huge half-million dollar win in the process. When James Zech, of Winston-Salem, plays the lottery, he usually goes for a simple $3 of $5 scratch-off ticket. However, when he recently stopped by the Food Lion on Kinnamon Village Loop in Clemmons, he picked a $500,000 Cashword ticket instead, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
Tropical Storm Nicole Continues Path Towards Florida
Watches and warnings are in effect in Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole bears down on the state. Boca Raton is among the cities under a hurricane warning as the storm is about 200 miles from West Palm Beach. Nicole has sustained winds of 70 miles per hour and is moving...
RI Cities And Towns Weigh In On Pot Licenses
A majority of the cities and towns in Rhode Island are voting on Tuesday on whether to allow marijuana businesses to operate locally. The referendums are not happening in the four cities and towns where there are medical marijuana dispensaries already in the state, which are Providence, Central Falls, Portsmouth and Warwick.
Trial Begins Over Fatal Crash in Huntington Beach
WESTMINSTER (CNS) - A 28-year-old Garden Grove man ignored multiple warnings about driving drunk before he fatally struck a bicyclist in Huntington Beach, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, but the defendant's attorney said her client's decision-making that night was impaired because of a beating he suffered in a fight that night.
Florida News That Impacts You – November 7th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. As of the most recent update from the Florida Division of Elections, over 4.6 million Floridians have voted either by mail or through early in-person voting. Florida is second only to Texas in total votes cast thus far. Democrats continue to maintain a lead with vote by mail ballots, while Republicans have voted in much larger numbers with early voting. Republicans have outvoted Democrats by 337,185 votes thus far. Polls are open from 7am to 7pm tomorrow on Election Day.
Reports of active shooter at South Florida mall causes panic
Miami-Dade, FL - Panic ensued at a South Florida mall on Sunday after several 911 callers reported a shooter inside of Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater. Sweetwater Police confirm they received several 911 calls reporting a shooter but confirmed no shots had been fired on Sunday afternoon. According to Dolphin Mall...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
This Is North Carolina's Best Indian Restaurant
As it turns out, you don't have to travel very far to find some delicious, authentic Indian cuisine in North Carolina. Using ratings and reviews, Yelp search around the country to find the best Indian restaurants around, compiling a list of the top choice in each state. According to the site:
RI Ballot Questions: Pot Sales, Money for URI, Schools and Green Economy
In addition to some hotly contested political races, Rhode Islanders are also voting on three statewide bond referenda. Question 1 would allow borrowing for $100 million in upgrades to URI's Narragansett Bay Campus. The campus is home to some of the nation's leading programs involving oceanography and ocean engineering. Question 2 allocates $250million in school building renovations and construction. Question 3 would provide approve the financing of $50 for environmental and recreational programs.
FIRST ALERT: weather days declared for Thursday, Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First alert weather days have been declared for Thursday and Friday as the Lowcountry is expected to be impacted by Tropical Storm Nicole. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh declared the first alert days because of rainfall and wind-driven high tides. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine...
Iowa's Bessie Hendricks is America's Oldest Citizen
Happy 115th Birthday (11/7/22) to Iowan, Bessie Hendricks, who is now the oldest supercentenarian in the United States. Bessie was born in Carroll County, a few miles southeast of Auburn, Iowa, on 7 November 1907. She has quite a story! You can learn about our special Iowan HERE! And click the podcast link below to listen to Max & Amy's conversation about Bessie.
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
Iowa Secretary of State Calls For Audit Of Ballots in two counties
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount of votes in a pair of Iowa counties. Pate wants County Auditors in Des Moines and Warren counties to have an emergency meeting with their Boards of Supervisors and proceed with administrative recounts of the affected precincts so Iowans can know the unofficial vote totals of the 2022 General Election.
Michigan Governor Catching Heat For Referring To Women As...
Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
RHODE ISLAND ELECTION RESULTS 2022
Listen to our Live Election Coverage on iHeartRadio.
Are you surprised at the election results in Iowa?
As I write this, Reynolds, Grassley, Hinson, Miller-Meeks, Feenstra, Naig and Pate are all back. Brenna Bird took down Tom Miller and will be our new Attorney General. Nunn appears to have won, but Axne has not conceded. Roby Smith looks like he has taken down Michael Fitzgerald and will be our new State Treasurer. Rob Sand appears to be back as Auditor, but that race has not yet been called and the Ballot measure on the second amendment language being added to the Iowa Constitution was a huge winner in the State with some 65% of voters saying yes.
Jim Pillen Declares Victory in Nebraska Gubernatorial Election
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska has a new Governor-elect in Republican Jim Pillen. Just before 10:00 Tuesday night, Pillen declared victory in the Nebraska gubernatorial race against Democrat Carol Blood. "Nebraska voters spoke with one voice tonight for less government, less mandates, less taxes, and in favor of commonsense, business leadership," said Pillen. "I want to thank the countless supporters across the state who made this victory possible tonight. Tomorrow, we begin again the work of making Nebraska the greatest place in the world to work and raise a family."
Sgt Christine Jeltema of the CT State Police and Army National Guard
Here is Renee's conversation with Sgt Christine Jeltema of the CT State Police and Major for the Army National Guard for Veteran's Day!. Big Y World Class Market extends our thanks and appreciation to our family, friends, neighbors, and customers who have bravely and honorably served our country in the armed forces. We honor and salute your selfless sacrifice to keep our nation free. From all of us at Big Y, thank you for your service!
