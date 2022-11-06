Read full article on original website
UK's First Large-Scale Lithium Refinery Chooses Location as Race for ‘White Gold' Intensifies
LONDON — A facility described as the U.K.'s "first large-scale lithium refinery" will be located in the north of England, with those behind the project hoping its output will hit roughly 50,000 metric tons each year once up and running. On Monday, a statement released by Green Lithium on...
Rocket Lab Reports Record Quarterly Revenue, With Added Contract Wins
Rocket Lab delivered quarterly results on Wednesday that boasted record revenue, with the space company tacking on additional contract wins across its business. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $63.1 million, up 14% from the second quarter. The spacecraft and components business won a number of contracts during the third...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock markets were on a little bit of a roll ahead of Election Day, as investors had bet on partisan gridlock in the next Congress. Yet, by Wednesday morning, the balance of power had yet to be decided. Early results showed Democrats outperforming expectations (more on that below), with several key seats yet to be divided. Many investors are keen on the parties sharing power in Washington, seeing it as a way to contain spending, especially as high inflation grips the economy. And as long as inflation is high, the Federal Reserve has said it is prepared to keep raising interest rates – a pledge that has weighed on stocks. Read live market updates here.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Meta Platforms, Lucid Motors, Roblox and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Disney — Shares of the media giant slid more than 11% after the company's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and profit, as both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates. Disney warned that strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy tempered investor expectations for the new fiscal year, forecasting revenue growth of less than 10%.
Elon Musk Reverses Course, Kills New ‘Official' Designation for Big-Name Tweeters
In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...
Wall Street Layoffs Pick Up Steam as Citigroup and Barclays Cut Hundreds of Workers
New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
Stock Futures Inch Higher as Investors Watch Midterm Results, Await Inflation Data
Stock futures inched higher Wednesday evening as investors await new inflation data and eye election results. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.18%, or 60 points. S&P 500 futures added 0.25%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.45%. It follows a day of losses with the Dow...
Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
Autos Giant Renault Is Betting the Market for Gasoline Cars Will Continue to Grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
Europe Shows a United Front Against Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, Says It Threatens Industry
The EU has listed at least nine points in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act that could be in breach of international trade rules. South Korean officials have also raised similar concerns to Europe. A taskforce between European and American officials, which had its first meeting on this subject last week,...
Elon Musk Took Over a Struggling Business With Twitter and Has Quickly Made It Worse
General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their spending on Twitter since Elon Musk's arrival. Musk has blamed activists for a revenue drop, but his actions haven't helped. "There's concerns with advertisers around brand safety, and that's really what this is all about," said Rachel Tipograph, CEO of advertising technology firm MikMak.
Tesla Sinks to Almost Two-Year Low on Elon Musk Stock Sales, Twitter Distraction
According to filings published on Tuesday, Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares. That follows his sale of billions of dollars in stock last year and earlier this year. Tesla's stock price has been sinking for much of 2022 due to economic concerns and Musk's purchase of...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Bumble, Rivian, Dutch Bros, FICO and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Bumble – The dating app company plummeted 15% after it reported third-quarter revenue below Wall Street's expectations, according to StreetAccount. Bumble said fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization would likely come in under expectations due to headwinds from foreign currency and the war between Russia and Ukraine. Competitor Match Group slid 1%.
The Latest Inflation Numbers Come Out Tomorrow and It's Expected to Remain High—Here's What to Know
The latest numbers from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report come out tomorrow, and inflation is expected to remain high. Forecasts expect it to barely dip below the 8% year-over-year rate it's been floating above since March. Specifically, inflation is predicted to be 7.9% year-over-year as of October, according to...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Northern Oil and Gas Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Northern Oil & Gas Inc: "I'd rather see you in something that right now, works." Axon Enterprise Inc: "Let it come down. It's...
October CPI Expected to Show Inflation Still Ran Hot Even as Some Goods Prices Cooled
Economists expect the consumer price index rose in October by 0.6% from September, or 7.9% over a year ago, according to Dow Jones. The report is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m., and is expected to show headline inflation cooled slightly from September's 8.2% pace. Within the report, economists expect to...
