No quarterback has ever rushed for more rushing yards in an NFL regular-season game than Justin Fields did on Sunday. Fields was the leading rusher among all NFL players in Week 9 of the 2022 season as he ran for 178 yards, breaking the previous single-game record for quarterback rushing yards of 173 set by Michael Vick in 2002. The former Ohio State quarterback also threw three touchdown passes for the first time in his pro career on Sunday, making him the clear-cut choice to lead off this week’s edition of Across The Shield, our weekly roundup of how former Buckeyes are faring throughout the NFL.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO