Justin Fields Breaks NFL Quarterback Rushing Record, Garrett Wilson Helps Lead the Jets to A Big Win and Curtis Samuel Makes A Spectacular Catch
No quarterback has ever rushed for more rushing yards in an NFL regular-season game than Justin Fields did on Sunday. Fields was the leading rusher among all NFL players in Week 9 of the 2022 season as he ran for 178 yards, breaking the previous single-game record for quarterback rushing yards of 173 set by Michael Vick in 2002. The former Ohio State quarterback also threw three touchdown passes for the first time in his pro career on Sunday, making him the clear-cut choice to lead off this week’s edition of Across The Shield, our weekly roundup of how former Buckeyes are faring throughout the NFL.
Ryan Day Says C.J. Stroud Has "Embraced" Running the Ball, Run Game "Isn't Good Enough," Ohio State Working Michigan Game "Every Day of the Year"
Ohio State has reached the final quarter of its regular season slate. With three games remaining before the postseason and Indiana next on tap as the Buckeyes return home this weekend, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day addressed questions from media members at his weekly press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Tuesday.
Damon Wilson Considering Ohio State Visit for Michigan Game and Jordan Hall Puts the Buckeyes in His Top Five
The recruitment of five-star defensive end Damon Wilson has brought a tidal wave of momentum swings left and right over the past few months. After the Florida prospect took an official visit to Ohio State on Sept. 3 for the season opener, Ohio State emerged as a clear frontrunner. Then Georgia recaptured that momentum when Wilson visited Athens for an official visit in October.
Ohio State Won And That's All That Matters, C.J. Stroud Can Run It and J.T. Tuimoloau Had a Good Follow Up to His Penn State Performance
Welcome to Indiana week. It's time for the Buckeyes to beat the Hoosiers (again). How would you like to start your day with the absolutely lovely voices of some players from the Ohio State football team?. Hand them a Grammy right now. Let's have a good Monday, shall we?. A...
