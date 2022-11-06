ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football plummets in polls as it prepares to host red-hot Louisville

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
 3 days ago
Clemson won’t know its standing in the second College Football Playoff ranking until Tuesday night, but Sunday’s polls provided a harbinger for what to expect following the Tigers’ 35-14 loss against unranked Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) dropped seven spots in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, falling from fifth to 12th and suffered an identical drop in the AP Top 25 poll.

Only two other ACC teams remain ranked in addition to Clemson as North Carolina (8-1, 5-0) – Clemson’s probable opponent in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 3 – is 14thwhile NC State (7-2, 3-2) came in at No. 16 in the coaches rankings.

The ACC’s other two teams that were ranked last week – Wake Forest and Syracuse – both fell from the poll after losing to NC State and Pitt, respectively, on Saturday.

Up next for Clemson is a home game Saturday against Louisville (6-3, 3-3). After a 2-3 start, the Cardinals have won four in a row.

Clemson, which opened as an eight-point favorite against Louisville, clinched the Atlantic Division title on Saturday by virtue of Pitt’s victory against Syracuse, but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wants more.

“I don’t want to tie,” Swinney said. “There’s still a lot out there for us. We’ve got 21 days left in the regular season, and we’ve got to make them all count.”

Clemson has finished ranked in the Top 25 in each of the past 11 seasons, the second-longest streak in the nation.

