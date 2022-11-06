ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

How do you think the Green Bay Packers played against the Detroit Lions? Vote in our ratings.

By Larry Gallup, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

Here's your chance to tell us how you think the Green Bay Packers played in their game Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Give us your ratings below — then scroll up to the top of the story and click on the link to see how your ratings compare with what others think.

Contact Larry Gallup at (920) 996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette:

Comments / 13

Ronald
3d ago

Rodgers ego was out of control. He threw three dismal passes that killed any chance they could win. They still had a shot late in the game and they blew that. Bottomline their season is over Rodgers is a head case and too many other players hurt.

Reply
3
Dolan64
2d ago

they played exactly how they planned. Relax... Aaron is doing exactly what he wanted..Lame QB and just coast into retirement..

Reply
2
 

GREEN BAY, WI
