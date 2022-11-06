ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Keller: The role inflation could play on Election Day

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQzTp_0j0yc1Dn00

Keller @ Large: Previewing Massachusetts Election Day 05:28

BOSTON – With voters in New England and around the country headed to the polls on Tuesday, there is plenty at stake.

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller was joined by former Congressman Joe Kennedy and Rivera Consultant founder Wilnelia Rivera, who will be a part of WBZ-TV's coverage Tuesday night, to preview both local and national races.

One of the key local races will be for governor in Massachusetts. Maura Healey looks to become the fourth Democrat to serve as governor in the last 50 years. A 32-year run of Republicans in office has only been interrupted by Deval Patrick in 2006 and 2010.

There are also several ballot questions to be decided, including Question 4, which would allow people to get driver's licenses without proof of citizenship or immigration status.

Legislators passed the measure earlier this year, but it was vetoed by Gov. Charlie Baker. Lawmakers then overrode the veto, and now voters will have the final say.

"The fact that this is a ballot question is, for me personally, really disappointing," Kennedy said. "This is an effort that has been fought on here in Massachusetts literally for a decade. The legislature finally was able to pass this law just this past summer. The fact that a concerted movement decided to them galvanize behind it, get the signatures to put this on the ballot, really is I think this is a warning shot."

In national races, polls seemed to show Democrats with leads in key states over the summer. But in recent weeks, Republicans have appeared to swing things back in their favor in critical races.

"The reality is inflation continues to be a problem," Rivera said. "I think it is hard to tell Americans 'We've accomplished this, we've accomplished that,' which in many ways Democrats have in some ways. But ultimately people's real lives don't feel any different, especially when you see a line share of your check or other issues impacting your own family.

Kennedy said that the polls don't matter at the end of the day.

"I know enough about politics to say that anybody who knows exactly what's going to happen on election night, you don't," Kennedy said.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Keller: Massachusetts, New Hampshire do things their own way in elections

BOSTON - Let's face it - we New Englanders like to do things our own way. On the coldest day of the year you'll find us nursing an iced coffee and wearing shorts. We chant "Yankees S---" even when we're not playing the Yankees. And even in an era of strict political partisanship we like to split our tickets, balance our power and send moderating warning signals to the partisans among us.Check: New Hampshire Election Results  In New Hampshire Tuesday night, that meant making big winners of both Republican Governor Chris Sununu and Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan. (Thus proving Sununu's...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts first: 5 out of 6 statewide elected offices will be held by women

LYNN - Maura Healey is celebrating history. Not only is she the governor-elect of Massachusetts, but five out of the six statewide elected offices will be held by women.It was an outward sign of a smooth transition of power that both Governor Charlie Baker and Governor-Elect Maura Healey wanted to convey at a cordial meeting on Wednesday to talk transition.Both Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll have shattered a glass ceiling in both local and national politics, becoming among the first all-female top elected team and leading a slate of female constitutional officers, including Attorney General-elect Andrea Cambell, who is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Women seize five of Massachusetts' top jobs as Democrats make clean sweep

BOSTON — Five Democratic women will take over statewide offices as the party makes a clean sweep of Massachusetts' top elected jobs. Attorney General Maura Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, are projected to win their race for the State House's corner office. Healey becomes the first female and first openly gay person to be elected governor of the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Maura Healey begins Beacon Hill transition with message of inclusion

BOSTON - In her first live interview as Massachusetts governor-elect Wednesday night, Maura Healey reflected on her historic win and the power of representation. "We're going to be a better state, we'll be a better country when more voices are at the table, especially voices that have not been heard historically," Healey said. After she hit the ground running, meeting with Governor Baker to discuss the transition, that "representation" was on display, as Healey visited a mentorship program in Lynn. "Our girls are the new and next generation of leaders. There's a lot to tackle, and they can...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts voters keep new immigrant driver's license law

By STEVE LeBLANC, Associated PressBOSTON - Massachusetts voters have voted against repealing a new law allowing immigrants who are in the country illegally to obtain state driver's licenses.Check: Massachusetts Ballot Questions ResultsThe measure became law after the Democrat-controlled Massachusetts House and Senate overrode a veto by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in June. Republicans pushed the ballot question to repeal the law. Voters opted instead to keep it by approving Question No. 4 on the ballot.Under the new law, people in the country illegally will be able to apply for a driver's license if they can provide the Registry of Motor Vehicles...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Results: Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff's races

Below are the results of the 2022 Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff races, as reported by The Associated Press. This results page will refresh every 30 seconds. Winners will be marked with a check. See results in several other races here:. Massachusetts statewide office and ballot question elections. Massachusetts congressional...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Galvin expects low voter turnout in Massachusetts for Election Day

BOSTON - Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin is predicting a low voter turnout for Election Day Tuesday.He believes turnout will be lower than the last mid-term election in 2018."There's seems to be almost an anti-climactic attitude with this election," Galvin told reporters Monday."Everyone is aware of the national implications and if we need a reminder, our friends in New Hampshire have generously spent so much money here to remind us and give us a sample of what it has been like in a controversial race that it might be an incentive for people to come out. I sincerely hope that they do and we hope for a very good turnout tomorrow."Galvin is predicting more than 2 million people will vote in person Tuesday. Around 1 million have already voted early. Polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. voters keep new immigrant driver’s license law; 1 ballot question remains too close to call

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters have voted against repealing a new law allowing immigrants who are in the country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses. The measure became law after the Democrat-controlled Massachusetts House and Senate overrode a veto by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in June. Republicans pushed the ballot question to repeal the law. Voters opted instead to keep it by approving Question No. 4 on the ballot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
90K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy