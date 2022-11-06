Read full article on original website
Related
England World Cup squad LIVE: Gareth Southgate to announce 26 man selection for Qatar 2022
Gareth Southgate will reveal his England squad for the World Cup at St George’s Park today at 2pm, bringing months of speculation over his selection to an end.The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Pickford can all be certain of their places but others face an anxious wait to find out if they will travel to Qatar next week and be in contention to play in the opening game against Iran on 21 November.The England manager has difficult decisions to make in several areas of the pitch, as well as judgement calls on players who are only...
Southampton appoint Nathan Jones as new manager
Southampton have appointed Nathan Jones as their new manager.Saints moved quickly to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was sacked this week with the club languishing in the relegation zone. The former Luton Town boss joins on a three-and-a-half year contract, with First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan joining him at the club.“I’m really proud to be given this opportunity,” Jones said after joining Saints.“I know a lot about the club from back in the days of The Dell, to coming here to St Mary’s, and it’s a wonderful football club.“A lot of my family are Southampton fans, which...
India vs England LIVE: T20 World Cup latest score and updates as Chris Woakes takes early wicket
England are one step away from a place in the T20 World Cup final, but they must now get past India, the most in form team of the tournament, if they want to secure their place in the climactic match. Jos Buttler’s side were put on the back foot during the Super 12 group stages after a rain-affected loss to Ireland and a washout versus Australia. England needed to win both of their last two matches – versus New Zealand and Sri Lanka – to qualify ahead of the Aussies and reach the final four.Buttler himself stepped up to...
Comments / 0