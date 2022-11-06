Read full article on original website
Mid-Missouri voter turnout lower than expected
MID-MISSOURI − Many voters made their way to the polls Tuesday to fill out their ballots on Election Day. Looking at the results, the numbers are slightly lower than what was reported during the 2018 election for both Boone and Cole counties. Boone County residents cast a total of...
Picking up Missouri House seats in Boone County is 'the one bright spot for Democrats'
MISSOURI - Missouri House of Representatives Districts 47 and 50 flipped from Republican to Democrat following Tuesday's midterm elections. Adrian Plank (D) will take the seat for District 47 from Chuck Basye (R), and Doug Mann (D) will take over the seat for District 50 from Sara Walsh (R). "So...
Missouri becomes latest state to legalize recreational marijuana
Missouri became the latest state to legalize recreational marijuana Tuesday night. Legal Missouri 2022 claimed victory for Amendment 3 around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, but the race had not officially been called by the Associated Press until early Wednesday morning. With 100% precincts, the amendment passed with 53% of the vote.
Passing of Missouri's Amendment 3 creates new market opportunities
COLUMBIA — Missourians voted to approve Amendment 3 on Tuesday night, which legalizes recreational marijuana use at the state level. Twenty-one states now, including Missouri, have legalized recreational marijuana. Similar ballot initiatives in North and South Dakota and Arkansas failed, but passed in Maryland. Now, the state's still new...
Secretary of State to host live Q&A before midterms
COLUMBIA - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will host a live Q&A on Facebook at 6 p.m. on Monday. He plans to discuss topics such as acceptable forms of voter ID, provisional voting, election security, safety and accuracy, House Bill 1878 (election integrity bill) and more. Ashcroft believes that...
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Nov. 8
Ashcroft says DOJ officials are not welcome to monitor Cole County polls. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says U.S. Department of Justice officials are not welcome to monitor Cole County polls Tuesday, citing overreach. The DOJ announced Monday it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting laws in 64...
Dems win majority of Boone County House district seats
COLUMBIA - Democratic candidate Adrian Plank won the Missouri’s House District 47 seat on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office. With 100% of precincts reporting, Plank had 52% of the vote, while Republican John Martin had 48%. Plank welcomed the news at a watch party...
U.S. Senate candidates push final campaigning, advertisements ahead of election
COLUMBIA — On the eve of Election Day in Missouri, candidates for the U.S. Senate are making final efforts to secure votes on Tuesday. Candidates eyeing Roy Blunt's seat are Missouri Attorney General and Republican candidate Eric Schmitt, Democratic candidate Trudy Busch Valentine, Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable and Libertarian candidate Jonathan Dine. Through both physical campaigning and virtual advertisements, candidates are pushing voters to hit the polls on Tuesday.
Scott Fitzpatrick elected as Missouri state auditor
JEFFERSON CITY - Scott Fitzpatrick will be Missouri’s new state auditor after serving as the Missouri state treasurer. Fitzpatrick won 59% of the vote, with Democrat Dr. Alan Green coming in with 38% and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. with 3%. Missouri Republican Party Chairman Nick Myers said Fitzpatrick will...
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt wins U.S. Senate race
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General and Republican candidate Eric Schmitt won the U.S. Senate race against Democratic candidate Trudy Busch Valentine, the Associated Press projects. With 100% of precincts reporting, Schmitt took 55% percent of the vote, while Busch Valentine had 42%. With the Constitution Party, Paul Venable...
North Dakota, Arkansas reject legalizing marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in North Dakota and Arkansas have rejected measures to legalize marijuana, while those in Maryland have approved legalization. Similar measures also were on the ballot in Missouri and South Dakota. In North Dakota, the initiative would have allowed people 21 and older to...
Missouri becomes 49th state to create separate National Guard department
With the passage of Amendment 5, the Missouri National Guard will establish its own department, raising the total number of Missouri executive departments from 15 to 16. The Missouri National Guard has served under the state’s Department of Public Safety since 1974, but now the guard’s elevated status will allow for more direct and streamlined communication between the guard and the governor.
GOP’s Abbott wins 3rd term as Texas governor, beats O’Rourke
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after a record spending that topped more than $200 million.
Missouri to finalize substitute teacher requirements at upcoming meeting
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will authorize a change to the substitute teacher requirements during its meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. The state has cut the standard hours of college credits by nearly half. Applicants are now only required to have 36 hours of college credit instead of 60 hours. The state made the change to help with staffing shortages in schools.
Greg Abbott will defeat Beto O'Rourke in Texas governor's race
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term, CNN projects, fending off former Rep. Beto O'Rourke in a match-up in which Democrats had hoped to challenge Republicans' decades of dominance in Austin. Abbott, who is viewed by some within the GOP as a potential 2024 presidential contender, survived O'Rourke's...
Gov. Parson to embark on international trade missions to promote Missouri business
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Greece this week for their fourth international trade mission. According to a release from Parson's office, Israel, the UAE, and Greece are existing trade partners for Missouri, with...
Forecast: Records possible again Thursday, winter-like cold this weekend
Temperatures broke a record on Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Thursday will be a "transition day" as a strong cold front will take temps from the upper 70s Thursday afternoon down to the 20s/30s by Friday morning. Thursday's high temperature will be nearing the record of 79° set in 1949.
California storm tapers off after drenching rain, heavy snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A drenched California is emerging from a multiday storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and four others missing after they were swept away. The National Weather Service says showers, mountain snow and gusty winds will taper off through Wednesday.
Forecast: Fairly quiet to begin the week, big shot of cold weather this weekend
While quiet to begin the week, we are expecting a big cool-down later this week that could bring the coldest temperatures recorded in over 6 months!. Temps will start in the 30s and 40s Monday morning with a developing easterly breeze. Sunshine for most of the day will aid temps in the lower 60s this afternoon. There will be an increase in clouds by this evening.
