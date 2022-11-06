A Marshall man has been charged with several felonies after an incident on October 30. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Marshall Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call to a residence in Marshall. Officers made contact with Luis Antonio Meza-Meza, who was reportedly intoxicated and allegedly assaulted a woman. The woman stated that Meza-Meza punched her in the face and held her down on a bed. The victim was seven months pregnant, and juveniles were present at the time of the incident.

MARSHALL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO