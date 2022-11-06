Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
krcgtv.com
Columbia man charged with kidnapping, assault for August attack
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is charged with kidnapping and beating a woman in August. Christopher Long, 42, was charged with two counts of Domestic Assault, Kidnapping, and Tampering with a Witness in a Felony Prosecution. According to court documents, Boone County Joint Communication got a call on...
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police reportedly increasing surveillance after report of serial prowler
COLUMBIA — After disclosing its investigation into an alleged serial prowler, the Columbia Police Department is reportedly increasing its surveillance around south-side Columbia apartment complexes, according to one apartment property manager. On Tuesday, CPD reported several occurrences of break-ins, burglaries, and other suspicious incidents that police believe to be...
Jefferson City police arrest man wanted for assault
A man accused of pistol-whipping another person after his mother shot a separate victim was arrested Tuesday morning. The post Jefferson City police arrest man wanted for assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Three people arrested after burglary near Tipton
Two men and a woman are in custody following a burglary in Moniteau County. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a theft in progress at a home on Hays Road just outside Tipton last Tuesday. The homeowner and neighbors reported that two vehicles had been blocking the driveway to the property.
Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City
Jefferson City police say they arrested a man Monday on accusations that he shot at another driver. The post Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Woman arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder
A suspect in a 2019 Callaway County murder is awaiting extradition in San Diego after being arrested in Mexico. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning and taken to San Diego, where she remains in federal custody. Ricketts...
krcgtv.com
Columbia police seek prowler, accused of trying to break into women's apartments
Columbia police asked for the public's help to find a suspected prowler. In a Facebook post, police described the events. On August 9, someone called officers to the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane for a burglary. A woman said a man entered her apartment while she was home. She said...
Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant
Police officers took several people into custody Tuesday afternoon after a report of a disturbance involving a gun at a central Columbia fast food restaurant. The post Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Mother, son charged after shooting, assault early Sunday morning in Jefferson City
Prosecutors have charged a mother and son after a shooting and an assault early Sunday morning. Someone called the police to the 800 block of Stadium Boulevard at 12:52 a.m. for a fight where there was a handgun. When officers got to the scene, the suspect and victim had both...
krcgtv.com
Dispatch logs show Columbia Police responded to 19 shots fired incidents in 38 days
COLUMBIA — Following a double homicide over the weekend, Columbia Police have responded to 19 different calls for shots fired incidents since the start of October, according to dispatch logs, averaging one such incident every two days. Columbia's online 911 dispatch records don't appear to go past November 2021,...
Columbia police ask for help finding missing man
The Columbia Police Department is asking for help to find a person last seen nearly a month ago. The post Columbia police ask for help finding missing man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
No gun found in fight at Columbia restaurant
Police officers took several people into custody Tuesday afternoon after a report of a disturbance involving a gun at a central Columbia fast food restaurant. The post No gun found in fight at Columbia restaurant appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One dead, one hurt after Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police are investigating after one woman is dead and another is hurt after a shooting late Saturday night. Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired around 11 p.m on the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Officers blocked part of Boyd Lane off with crime scene tape for several hours and cleared The post One dead, one hurt after Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related: Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while The post Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR ASSAULT
A Marshall man has been charged with several felonies after an incident on October 30. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Marshall Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call to a residence in Marshall. Officers made contact with Luis Antonio Meza-Meza, who was reportedly intoxicated and allegedly assaulted a woman. The woman stated that Meza-Meza punched her in the face and held her down on a bed. The victim was seven months pregnant, and juveniles were present at the time of the incident.
krcgtv.com
Shots heard on 911 call as victim asks for help
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman was on the phone with Boone County Joint Communication when shots rang out resulting in the death of two women on Boyd Lane Saturday night. According to court documents, a call came into BCJC at 10:48 Saturday evening. At the beginning of the call, the woman simply says "Cadilac Derrick," referring to the 35-year-old suspect in a double gun murder. The caller says Derrick is refusing to give her her keys back and had been abusing her.
Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence
Jefferson City police say they arrested a woman and are seeking her son on charges related to a string of violence early Sunday that included a shooting and a separate assault. The post Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia man charged in double homicide makes first court appearance
COLUMBIA — A man accused of a double homicide over the weekend made his first appearance in the Boone County Courthouse on Monday. Thirty-five-year-old Cadilac Derrick is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. In court, Derrick appeared virtually from the Boone...
krcgtv.com
Two dead, one seriously injured after Chariton County crash
Two people are dead and one was seriously hurt after a crash in Chariton County Sunday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in their online report that the crash happened on Highway 24, three miles east of Salisbury. Paul Busto, 57, of Clark, MO, was driving east in a...
Sedalia Police Reports for November 7, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, Officers were dispatched to assist with a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and South Grand Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Leocadio Arreguin, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department. There, he provided a breath sample that showed his Blood Alcohol Content was above 0.08. Arreguin was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked on charges of Driving While Intoxicated, and then released.
Comments / 0