ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Columbia man charged with kidnapping, assault for August attack

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is charged with kidnapping and beating a woman in August. Christopher Long, 42, was charged with two counts of Domestic Assault, Kidnapping, and Tampering with a Witness in a Felony Prosecution. According to court documents, Boone County Joint Communication got a call on...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police reportedly increasing surveillance after report of serial prowler

COLUMBIA — After disclosing its investigation into an alleged serial prowler, the Columbia Police Department is reportedly increasing its surveillance around south-side Columbia apartment complexes, according to one apartment property manager. On Tuesday, CPD reported several occurrences of break-ins, burglaries, and other suspicious incidents that police believe to be...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Three people arrested after burglary near Tipton

Two men and a woman are in custody following a burglary in Moniteau County. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a theft in progress at a home on Hays Road just outside Tipton last Tuesday. The homeowner and neighbors reported that two vehicles had been blocking the driveway to the property.
TIPTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Woman arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder

A suspect in a 2019 Callaway County murder is awaiting extradition in San Diego after being arrested in Mexico. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning and taken to San Diego, where she remains in federal custody. Ricketts...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dead, one hurt after Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police are investigating after one woman is dead and another is hurt after a shooting late Saturday night. Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired around 11 p.m on the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Officers blocked part of Boyd Lane off with crime scene tape for several hours and cleared The post One dead, one hurt after Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related: Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while The post Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR ASSAULT

A Marshall man has been charged with several felonies after an incident on October 30. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Marshall Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call to a residence in Marshall. Officers made contact with Luis Antonio Meza-Meza, who was reportedly intoxicated and allegedly assaulted a woman. The woman stated that Meza-Meza punched her in the face and held her down on a bed. The victim was seven months pregnant, and juveniles were present at the time of the incident.
MARSHALL, MO
krcgtv.com

Shots heard on 911 call as victim asks for help

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman was on the phone with Boone County Joint Communication when shots rang out resulting in the death of two women on Boyd Lane Saturday night. According to court documents, a call came into BCJC at 10:48 Saturday evening. At the beginning of the call, the woman simply says "Cadilac Derrick," referring to the 35-year-old suspect in a double gun murder. The caller says Derrick is refusing to give her her keys back and had been abusing her.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia man charged in double homicide makes first court appearance

COLUMBIA — A man accused of a double homicide over the weekend made his first appearance in the Boone County Courthouse on Monday. Thirty-five-year-old Cadilac Derrick is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. In court, Derrick appeared virtually from the Boone...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Two dead, one seriously injured after Chariton County crash

Two people are dead and one was seriously hurt after a crash in Chariton County Sunday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in their online report that the crash happened on Highway 24, three miles east of Salisbury. Paul Busto, 57, of Clark, MO, was driving east in a...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports for November 7, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, Officers were dispatched to assist with a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and South Grand Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Leocadio Arreguin, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department. There, he provided a breath sample that showed his Blood Alcohol Content was above 0.08. Arreguin was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked on charges of Driving While Intoxicated, and then released.
SEDALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy