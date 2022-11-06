Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veterans Day ceremonies set by local groups
Two local ceremonies will be held to honor veterans on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. Plover Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10262 and Plover American Legion Post #543 will conduct joint ceremonies in observance of Veterans Day to honor all servicemen and servicewomen who have fought for or are fighting for this county.
Seramur Family Foundation maks big donation to Emerson Park
The Seramur Family Foundation has awarded a grant of $160,000 to install a playground at Emerson Park. The Friends of Emerson Park held a private groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29 for the new playground. According to a news release from the ‘Friends’ group, the grant will cover equipment, installation, design, and concrete.
Marlene Marie Vircks, 72
Marlene Marie Vircks, age 72, died on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 with her family by her side. She fought a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease and ovarian cancer. We will miss her smile, her beautiful singing voice, her flower gardens, her lasagna, her family traditions, and her...
Portage Co. election results for Nov. 8
*All results are unofficial until next week’s canvas. There were five referenda on the ballot for residents in the City of Stevens Point. Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol in the State of Wisconsin?. Yes 7,946. No 2,741. Construct a railroad sidetrack on...
UWSP installs Narcan dispensaries to help prevent overdose deaths
UW-Stevens Point has installed several stations across campus to prevent opioid overdose deaths. The college announced on Nov. 7 that 17 “Nalox-Zone” boxes were installed in residence halls and buildings with high public use, including the Dreyfus University Center, DeBot Dining Center Marshfield Clinic Health System Champions Hall, and the Noel Fine Arts Center.
Portage Co. ships nearly 1,000 pounds of drugs collected during take-back
Law enforcement agencies in Portage Co. shipped out just under half a ton of drugs in October. It’s the 21st year of the National Drug Take-Back program. The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office held several collection events in rural areas throughout the end of October, partnered with a special collection day hosted by the Stevens Point Police Department.
Restaurant damaged in Monday collision
Plover emergency crews say one person received minor injuries after a Monday morning collision. Village police and fire/EMS crews were called to McDonald’s, 2601 Plover Rd., at 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 7 when a restaurant employee called 911 to report a motorist had struck the north side of the building.
