Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Skills for Bridging the Divide: Free Workshop in Rockport November 10
On Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, the Camden Rotary Club will host a community workshop in an effort to depolarize politics through the building of civil conversation skills. The workshop, “Skills for Bridging the Divide,” will be expertly facilitated by Building Bridges of Maine and Braver Angels, from 6 - 9 p.m., at the Camden Hills Regional High School Café. Dinner from American Flatbread will be provided.
penbaypilot.com
Isle au Haut, Vinalhaven cast ballots in race for House District 15
Voters on two Knox County islands and those in seven Hancock County communities cast their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they would like to represent them in the Maine State Legislature’s House District 15. Isle au Haut and Vinalhaven are the lone area communities in the newly drawn...
Unofficial Ellsworth Municipal Election Results – November 8
Here are the unofficial Ellsworth Municipal election results for the November 8th election. The votes are unofficial pending any possible recounts, and until the Ellsworth City Council votes on Thursday, November 10th to accept the election results at a Special Meeting of the Council. Write in votes were still being...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Public Health Nurse named Citizen of the Year
BELFAST — Waldo County General Hospital announces that Belfast Public Health Nurse Susan Dupler was named Citizen of the Year at the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Chamber Awards Gala, Friday, Nov. 4, at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. “I was so excited to hear that Sue was...
penbaypilot.com
Doudera is reelected to Maine House District 41 seat
After not being challenged last election, incumbent state representative Vicki Doudera, a Democrat from Camden, was challenged by Susan Butterworth, a Republican from Camden. People from Camden and Rockport cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the election for who would be their representative in the newly drawn district that is now House District 41.
penbaypilot.com
Tie between two Rockland City Council candidates; spending approved for wastewater, landfill
ROCKLAND — Four candidates in Rockland competed this election season for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections taking place Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office were Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York.
penbaypilot.com
Rockport Town Clerk Linda Greenlaw is retiring, but will not be hanging up her municipal hat
ROCKPORT — In any town office in New England, you’ll know who the Town Clerk is: They will move efficiently from the front desk, registering a citizen’s new car, or walking a resident through property tax payments. The next minute, they may be on a Zoom conference with Maine’s Secretary of State, conferring on upcoming elections and these days they might be discussing how to deescalate any confrontations at the polls.
penbaypilot.com
Camden voters favor Vicki Doudera, Janet Mills, Ann Beebe-Center, as steady stream of voters cast ballots
CAMDEN — By 4 p.m., Nov. 8, approximately 1,300 registered voters had already passed through Camden Fire Station door to cast their ballots. With four hours remaining, and the after-work crowd rolling in, it had been, according to Camden Town Clerk Katrina Oakes and Election Warden Peter Gross, an extremely busy election.
penbaypilot.com
Scott Cyrway elected to represent House District 63
FREEDOM — In the House District 63, the choice for voters in the four communities represented was less painstaking than other races statewide with only one candidate on the ballot: Scott Cyrway, who had been serving in the Augusta as the state senator for District 16. District 63 includes...
penbaypilot.com
Burnham, Troy voters favor Collamore in House District 68 race
Voters from two Waldo County towns, one Kennebec County town and a Somerset County town cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 to determine who would represent them in House District 68. District 68 includes the Waldo County communities of Burnham and Troy, plus Clinton of Kennebec County and Pittsfield from Somerset...
penbaypilot.com
Valli Geiger returns to Augusta to represent Matinicus, North Haven, Owls Head (part), Rockland
Votes were cast Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the race for House District 42, which saw incumbent Valli Geiger, a Democrat from Rockland, be challenged by Roger Tranfaglia, a Republican from Rockland. The newly drawn district represents the communities of Criehaven, Matinicus Isle, Muscle Ridge Islands, North Haven, and Rockland; and...
penbaypilot.com
Voters send Zeigler back to Augusta as House District 40 rep
Voters across one Knox County community and six Waldo County towns voted Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who will represent them in House District 40, which includes Appleton, Islesboro, Liberty, Lincolnville, Montville, Morrill, and Searsmont. On the ballot were incumbent Stanley Paige Zeigler, a Democrat from Montville, and Joseph McLaughlin, a...
penbaypilot.com
On the issues: Rockand City Council Candidate Adam Lachman
Four candidates are competing for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections set for Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office are Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York. Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their positions on issues. Here, candidate Adam Lachman responds:
penbaypilot.com
Learn How to Write Successful Grant Applications
Belfast, Maine — Registration is now open for a five-week professional development program, Grant Writing Essentials, through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center. The fee for this online, instructor-led program is $895. Need-based scholarships are available. Sessions are 9 a.m.–noon on Fridays. Three sessions of the program will be running in winter/spring 2023, including Session One: Jan. 13, 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10, Session Two: March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, and Session Three: May 12, 19, 26, June 2, 9, 2023.
penbaypilot.com
Ann Matlack reelected to House District 43
The voters in five Knox County communities cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide who would represent them in Augusta in House District 43. Running on the ballot were incumbent Ann Matlack, a Democrat from St. George, and Heather Sprague, a Republican from Cushing. District 43 would include Cushing, South...
WMTW
Androscoggin County election results: November 2022
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Androscoggin County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
penbaypilot.com
Jan Dodge reelected to House District 39, Belfast, Belmont and Northport
Belfast, Belmont and Northport voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the House District 39 race between incumbent Janice Dodge, a Democrat from Belfast, and Stephen Hemenway, a Republican from Northport.
penbaypilot.com
Clint Clinton Collamore, Sr., wins Maine House District 45 by slim margin
Voters from two Knox County communities and three Lincoln County towns voted Tuesday, Nov. 8 on who would fill the open House District 45 seat, deciding between Clinton Collamore Sr., a Democrat from Waldoboro, and Lynn Madison, a Republican from Waldoboro. District 45 includes the Knox County towns of Friendship...
penbaypilot.com
Anne Beebe-Center prevails in Maine Senate run
Voters across Knox County, except for Isle au Haut and Washington, voted Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to replace term-limited state senator David Miramant. Running for Senate District 12 were Anne “Pinny” Beebe-Center, a Democrat from Rockland, and Scott Rocknak, a Republican from Camden.
penbaypilot.com
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
Comments / 0