The Indianapolis Colts sent shockwaves around the NFL with a coaching staff decision Monday afternoon. And no, we’re not talking about the firing of Frank Reich. Roughly an hour after the Colts announced the removal of Reich, which came on the heels of a blowout road loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Jeff Saturday will serve as the interim head coach in Indianapolis. Saturday, who played 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Colts, had been serving as an ESPN NFL analyst since 2013 and never has coached above the high school level.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO