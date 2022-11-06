Read full article on original website
Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. Names Four Potential Landing Spots
We now have a better understanding of why we’re past the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season and Odell Beckham Jr. still is unsigned. Beckham’s recovery from a torn ACL obviously is the primary reason for his free-agent status, but his contract desires also have played a role as well. The star wide receiver, as he explained in a recent interview with Complex Sports, would prefer to sign a deal with term rather than serve as a rental for a Super Bowl contender.
Deatrich Wise Excitedly Broke News To Josh Uche During Colts Game
Matthew Judon wasn’t the only Patriots player who was a sack machine Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Josh Uche also made life very difficult for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Uche and Judon both registered three sacks in New England’s 26-3 Week 9 victory, which lifted the Patriots’ record above .500 for the first time this season.
Bills Rumors: Details On Severity Of Josh Allen’s Elbow Injury
Bills fans are fearing the worst after reported details of Josh Allen’s elbow injury surfaced. The Buffalo quarterback suffered the injury late in the Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Allen admitted he was in “slight pain” as he downplayed the injury, but a report from Chris Mortenson tells a different story.
How Colts Owner Bizarrely Explained Surprising Jeff Saturday Hire
To put it mildly, the Colts didn’t choose the conventional route for naming their interim head coach. A vacancy atop Indianapolis’ coaching staff was created after the organization fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the Colts dropped to 3-5-1 with an ugly road loss to the New England Patriots. Instead of turning to an internal option with a bevy of experience — like Gus Bradley or John Fox — Indy handed over the keys to old pal Jeff Saturday, a former center who never has coached above the high school level.
Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla
Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
Jets Likely Will Be Without Key Defender For Patriots Rematch
The Jets reportedly will be shorthanded on their defensive line when they visit the Patriots in Week 11. New York defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins suffered a dislocated elbow in last Sunday’s home win over the Buffalo Bills, ESPN’s Jeremy Folwer reported Monday afternoon, citing sources. Rankins is expected to miss anywhere from four to six weeks due to the injury, meaning he almost certainly won’t be available for the Nov. 20 game at Gillette Stadium.
Tom Brady Calls Out Bucs For ‘Embarrassing’ Team Problem
Tom Brady is sick and tired of the Buccaneers not giving their all when it matters most. One has to imagine Tampa Bay isn’t cutting any corners with its preparation leading up to games. That’s the type of standard put in place when the greatest quarterback of all time and one of the NFL’s best leaders is setting the tone of your team. But for whatever reason, gamedays have been an absolute grind for the Bucs.
Matthew Judon Responds To Ravens Fan Salty Over Patriots Star’s Success
Matthew Judon was a good and at times Pro Bowl-caliber pass rusher during his five seasons with the Ravens. But since joining the Patriots, he’s been one of the best defensive players in the NFL. And Baltimore fans are kinda salty about it. Judon averaged 6.9 sacks per season...
Colts Fire Head Coach Frank Reich After Blowout Loss To Patriots
The New England Patriots put an end to the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis. Less than 24 hours after they were blown out by the Patriots 26-3 at Gillette Stadium, the Colts announced Monday they had “parted ways” with Reich. Reich was midway through his fifth season as...
Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller
Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
MNF Player Props: Two Sides of the Kamara Coin
We’re coming in off our hottest game of the year after a successful Thursday nighter. Our TNF main slate props came through, as Miles Sanders and Davis Mills did exactly what we predicted. We also went 3-1-1 in our honorable mentions. Brandin Cooks did not suit up, so his selection was void.
Rookie Marcus Jones Emerging As Needed Weapon For Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — As you probably have noticed, yards aren’t easy to come by for the Patriots’ offense these days. New England needs all the help it can get, including starting drives with good field position. That’s where Marcus Jones has come in. A dynamic return...
Colts Owner Jim Irsay on Interim HC Jeff Saturday: 'He's Fully Capable'
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay shocked many on Monday when he announced that Jeff Saturday would serve as the team’s interim head coach in the wake of Frank Reich’s firing. While Saturday has no previous coaching experience, Irsay was adamant during Monday’s press conference that the franchise’s former...
Titans HC Mike Vrabel Unsure of WR Treylon Burks's Week 10 Status
According to Jim Wyatt of the Tennessee Titans’ official website, head coach Mike Vrabel is ‘unsure’ about the availability of wide receiver Treylon Burks for Week 10’s contest against the Denver Broncos. Burks is eligible to return after being placed on injured reserve on October 8...
NFL Rumors: Colts Shockingly Name Ex-Player Interim Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts sent shockwaves around the NFL with a coaching staff decision Monday afternoon. And no, we’re not talking about the firing of Frank Reich. Roughly an hour after the Colts announced the removal of Reich, which came on the heels of a blowout road loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Jeff Saturday will serve as the interim head coach in Indianapolis. Saturday, who played 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Colts, had been serving as an ESPN NFL analyst since 2013 and never has coached above the high school level.
Ryan Clark Claps Back At Kyle Brandt For Jeff Saturday-ESPN Criticism
Kyle Brandt has an issue with Jeff Saturday’s new employer, as well as his previous one. In a stunning turn of events, the Indianapolis Colts on Monday named Saturday their interim head coach shortly after firing Frank Reich. Saturday previously had never coached above the high school level, making him only the second person in NFL history to lead a team without coaching experience in college and/or the pros.
Steelers RB Jaylen Warren to see More Playing Time?
Fresh off their Week 9 bye, the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking to shake things up on offense, particularly in the backfield. According to NFL.com, backup running back Jaylen Warren is expected to earn more playing time. When asked if Warren could eventually supplant starter Najee Harris, head coach...
NFL Odds: Josh Allen Injury Has Bills Among Favorites To Avoid
It’s officially Week 10 in the NFL. The trade deadline has come and gone, and we’re beyond the halfway mark of the regular season. The race for the playoffs has officially begun in earnest, and the Super Bowl hunt is as wide open as it has been in a long time.
NFL Week 10 Lines: Getting Into Second Half Of Season
Just like that, the 2022 NFL regular season has reached the midway point. The trade deadline has come and gone, and Monday night’s clash between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome is the final game of the ninth week of an 18-week campaign. As we...
