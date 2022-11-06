Zach Wilson bounces back in Jets’ shocking upset win over Bills

Zach Wilson was an accomplished basketball player growing up. On Sunday, he showed he knows how to rebound.

Wilson led the Jets to a shocking 20-17 upset win over the Bills at MetLife Stadium a week after playing one of his worst games as a pro.

Wilson had no interceptions in the game, played efficiently and used his legs to pull off the biggest win the Jets have had in years. The Jets defense intercepted Josh Allen twice and came up with some huge stops in the win over the high-powered Bills.

Wilson completed 18 of 25 passing for 154 yards and one touchdown pass. He also ran the ball four times for 25 yards. His only negative was a fumble.

The Jets go into their bye week an improbable 6-3. The Bills are now 6-2.

The Jets rediscovered their running game down the stretch and leaned on it to go down the field on the game-winning drive. The Jets took over on their own 4 after stopping the Bills with 7:53 left to play. James Robinson and Michael Carter combined for eight rushes for 74 yards to move the ball down the field and then Wilson hit Denzel Mims on third-and-5 at the Bills 18-yard line for a 12-yard gain to the 6.

The Jets failed to punch it into the end zone and had to settle for a 28-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein with 1:43 left in the game.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws a pass against the Bills on Nov. 6, 2022. AP

Buffalo got one more chance, taking over at their own 25. Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a 26-yard pass on the first play but the play was wiped out by a holding call on Bills tackle Dion Dawkins. Bryce Huff then sacked Allen on second down and Allen fumbled the ball, losing 19 yards. On third-and-21, Allen threw an incomplete pass. On fourth down, Allen threw it deep to Gabe Davis, but Sauce Gardner had the coverage and the ball fell incomplete, sending MetLife into a celebration

It looked like the Bills might blow the Jets out early. Punter Braden Mann slipped on the opening kickoff and the Bills got the ball at their own 45-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a 42-yard gain. Diggs beat Gardner on the play.

The Bills got down to the Jets’ 13 but Allen threw his first interception of the game to Jordan Whitehead, ending the scoring hope.

Buffalo got the ball back and this time they cashed in on Allen’s legs. He led them on a 14-play, 67 yard drive that finished with a 1-yard Allen touchdown run that followed a 12-yard run by Allen that was first called a touchdown and then overruled and spotted at the 1.

Jets running back Michael Carter breaks free during the first half against the Bills on Nov. 6, 2022. Robert Sabo

The Jets got on the board with 35 seconds left in the first guard when Zuerlein booted a 53-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

In the middle of the second quarter, Allen led the Jets down the field on a drive that featured three passes to Diggs. Allen then ran through the Jets defense on third-and-2 for a 36-yard touchdown. Allen was not touched on the designed run as he went right around the Jets defense and scored his second touchdown of the game to put the Bills up 14-3.

Wilson, who played efficiently all day, led a Jets scoring drive of his own at the end of the half. He connected with Carter for a 6-yard touchdown with 35 seconds left in the half to cut Buffalo’s lead to 14-10.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a 55-yard field goal attempt as time expired in the half.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is helped up by Duane Brown against the Bills on Nov. 6, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Jets went on a long drive to start the second half. The drive included a fake punt that was converted by Ashtyn Davis and a 12-minute delay due to a malfunction of the SkyCam in MetLife Stadium .

The drive ended when Von Miller sacked Wilson and the Jets quarterback fumbled at the Bills’ 28. A.J. Epenesa recovered and ended the Jets’ scoring hopes.

The Bills stumbled themselves, though. Quinnen Williams sacked Allen on the first play of the series and then Allen was intercepted by Gardner on the second play.

Four plays after Gardner’s second interception of the season, Wilson hit Robinson for a 7-yard touchdown that gave the Jets their first lead of the day at 17-14.

Bass tied the game up 17-17 with a 51-yard field goal with 13:38 to play in the game.

The Jets defense did a great job all day against the high-powered Bills offense. D.J. Reed came up with a huge pass breakup with 8:05 left in the fourth quarter on a deep third-down pass from Allen intended for Diggs to set up the long, go-ahead drive for the Jets.