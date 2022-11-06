Kyle Ng and Ed Davis‘ L.A.-based stalwart Brain Dead is unstoppable. With another Oakley Factory Team collaboration on the horizon, itself following up on a partnership with Need for Speed Unbound, K2 Collide, Dickies, and Minions all in the past two months, it’s hard to imagine that the label is already considering a comprehensive Winter 2022 collection. Alas, it maintains the momentum with the soon-coming drop that’s set to see you through the colder months ahead.

1 DAY AGO