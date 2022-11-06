ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Tua Tagovailoa throws 3 TDs again as Dolphins escape with 35-32 win over Bears

By Daniel Oyefusi
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dn8PT_0j0yadYS00

The Dolphins’ Week 9 road game against the Chicago Bears followed a similar script as last week’s win over the Detroit Lions for much of the afternoon.

The offense was explosive and efficient as it scored four touchdowns on its first five possessions. The defense struggled to keep the opposing offense out of the end zone, this time quarterback Justin Fields and his 178 rushing yards, a regular-season single-game record for a quarterback.

But the defense again made pivotal stops late and Fields’ fourth-down pass to wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was dropped with 1:22 remaining, preserving a 35-32 win for the Dolphins at Soldier Field on Sunday, their third straight victory.

It’s a game the Dolphins (6-3) needed to keep pace in the AFC East, with the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets now separating Miami one game from first place in the division. And it was an outing that will likely leave the Dolphins pleased with the state of their offense while searching for more solutions on defense.

Coach Mike McDaniel, though, had a different perspective.

“What I’m happy about was the resolve,” he said postgame. “Of course, you want to dominate your opponent. They get paid too, they did a good job. We were hoping to get some turnovers, and they didn’t really give us opportunities to. They were very strategic in how they approached the game plan, I l feel like, keeping the ball out of our hands and to their credit, Justin Fields is as dynamic with the ball in his hands as any player in the league, really.

“It will never be sustainable for one side of the ball to dominate in the National Football League anyway. It’s hard to within one game, but what I’m just happy about is when the offense wasn’t able to score points, the defense found their best play and that’s what we’re going to build on moving forward.”

The offense continued to progress under quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 21 of 30 passes for 302 yards and threw three touchdowns for the second consecutive game. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (seven catches, 143 yards, one touchdown) passed 1,000 yards on the season , keeping pace for 2,000 receiving yards, which has never been accomplished in league history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Nw7B_0j0yadYS00
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during second quarter of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins answered each score from the Bears (3-6) in the first half and led 21-10 in the second quarter after outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel recovered a blocked punt from fellow outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.

Miami led 35-25 with six minutes left in the third quarter after Tagovailoa’s 10-yard touchdown pass to running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (74 total yards), who scored in his team debut after being traded from the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

To that point, a missed 29-yard field goal by kicker Jason Sanders at end of the first half — the Dolphins led 21-17 at halftime — was the only blemish for the offense.

“The way we looked at it offensively, we don’t have to press, we don’t have to do anything outside of whatever that play entails,” Tagovailoa said. “Just do your job, do your assignment and the points will take care of itself. We weren’t necessarily looking at the scoreboard. We were just trying our best every time that we were given the ball to go out and score.”

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (one tackle) also made his team debut but his presence wasn’t enough to immediately rectify a Miami defense that often had no answer for Fields, who completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. The second-year quarterback scored on a 61-yard scramble in the third quarter and later broke Michael Vick’s record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular-season game.

A pair of failed fourth-down attempts left the Dolphins vulnerable late. Tagovailoa dropped a low snap from center Connor Williams on third down and his fourth-down pass to tight end Mike Gesicki on the next play was incomplete, giving the ball back to the Bears at their 35-yard line. Ten plays later, Fields threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Kmet early in the fourth quarter to cut the Dolphins’ lead to three points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RC6A_0j0yadYS00
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) scrambles for yardage (15) during third quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

And then facing fourth-and-1 from the Bears’ 14, Tagovailoa was short on a pass to tight end Durham Smythe, turning the ball over on downs with a three-point lead and 7:50 remaining.

A key sack from outside linebacker Melvin Ingram forced the Bears to punt but Tagovailoa underthrew wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (five catches, 85 yards, one touchdown) deep on a third-down pass, giving Chicago one last chance.

The Bears couldn’t convert on their final possession and the Dolphins got a bit of good fortune. Fields’ third-down pass to wide receiver Chase Claypool was incomplete on a play in which cornerback Keion Crossen could have been flagged for defensive pass interference. On the next play, Brown dropped a pass that would have moved the ball into the Dolphins’ territory.

“Justin Fields is legit, man. He’s a monster,” said Phillips (five tackles). “He’s going to be incredible in this league. Obviously, we have some adjustments to make moving forward, but, at the end of the day, we came up clutch when we needed to and the offense did what they had to do, and we got the win, so that’s all that matters.”

After the Dolphins pulled off one of the biggest moves of the trade deadline in acquiring Chubb, Tagovailoa was asked about the team’s Super Bowl chances, and he didn’t shy away from Miami’s playoff aspirations.

“We’re not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here,” he said Wednesday.

With Tagovailoa in the starting lineup and finishing games, the Dolphins are 6-0 and have found a winning formula — taking advantage of the speed of two dynamic receivers in Hill and Waddle — that could very well lead them to their first postseason appearance since 2016.

Two months after McDaniel dubbed the Dolphins “the defense’s team until proven otherwise” in their season-opening win, a shift may be underway. But it may be too one-sided for a team that has hopes of reaching the playoffs and more.

“There are points in the game where we are doing what we said we wanted to do,” Tagovailoa said, “and then there’s also a fair amount of plays and times that we don’t. It’s a continuation of us working together and coming in tomorrow and working on those things and talking about those. I think it’ll be good that we can hold each other accountable for some of the things that were going on that we didn’t execute.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With 'Bulls--t' Rumors

Deion Sanders will be missing from Jackson State practice on Monday and Tuesday. Is he off to meet with another college football program about a head coaching vacancy?!?!. The Jackson State head coach shot down the "bulls--t" rumors while speaking with his team. “You know I hate missing anything with...
JACKSON, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Saints Make Decision On Veteran Quarterback Andy Dalton

It's been a rough year for the New Orleans Saints. They're currently 3-6 after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night as their offense struggled mightily. They only scored 13 points and that number likely would've been a lot lower if they didn't score a garbage-time touchdown. After the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Buffalo Bills Get Serious Injury Update on QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are coming off the heels of their second loss of the season. Getting run over by the NY Jets on the ground and even losing the QB battle to Zach Wilson. It was another bad outing by MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who finished the game...
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game

The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
39K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy