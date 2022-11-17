ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Proposition 29: California voters say no to controversial new dialysis requirements

By Hannah Getahun,Isabella Zavarise
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MdrL1_0j0yaXCy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaeW3_0j0yaXCy00

Getty Images; Insider

  • Proposition 29 would have required medical providers to be on-site while a patient is undergoing dialysis.
  • Proponents said this will help save the lives of dialysis patients.
  • Opponents said that the opposite is true.

Californians voted "no" on California's Proposition 29, also known as the Protect The Lives of Dialysis Patients Act, which would have required a medical professional to stand by while dialysis patients are being treated.

Ballot measure details

California attempted for the third time to pass a controversial dialysis measure that would have required that a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant be present on site while a patient is undergoing dialysis treatment, and should have at least 6 months of experience providing care to patients with end-stage renal disease.

Proposition 29 would have mandated that physicians report dialysis-related infections and specify whether or not the physician has a financial stake in the clinic. If passed, clinics that fail to provide reports would have been slapped with $100,000 fines.

It also would have added a provision that dialysis providers cannot discriminate against a patient's ability to pay for services.

Support and opposition

Kidney Patients Deserve Better led the campaign in support of Proposition 29. The California Democratic Party supported this measure.

Supporters argued that extra precautions are needed to ensure that if something goes wrong during dialysis, an hours-long treatment, a provider will be nearby to help them. They also argued that for-profit dialysis clinics are opposed to these rules because it would cut into their billion-dollar profits.

No Prop 29, which was against the amendment, included Fresenius and DaVita, two of the largest dialysis providers in the state. The California Medical Association, the California Republican Party, and the California Chamber of Commerce were also against this measure.

Opponents said dialysis clinics will be forced to charge patients more or close because of the expanded costs of care. The state's Legislative Analyst's Office estimated that Proposition 29 will increase costs for dialysis clinics.

They also argued that if clinics shut down, patients will not receive the care they need, which could negatively affect their health.

The money race

As of November 6, about $7.9 million was raised in support of the measure by Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, while $86.4 million — mostly from Fresenius and DaVita — was raised against the measure, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race

(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

California’s $25 billion problem

THE BUZZ: The state’s firehose of funding could slow to a trickle. The warning signs have been flashing for months, and yesterday the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office made it clear: California is likely facing a significant budget deficit — an estimated $25 billion next year, with ongoing, albeit smaller, projected shortfalls in years to follow.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification

PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They want Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra to hand over the roughly 12,000 ballots cast on Election Day to the county recorder, an elected Republican. The elected county prosecutor warned the private lawyers representing the two GOP board members that taking ballots without authorization could subject their clients to felony charges....
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Masters concedes Senate race, Hobbs celebrates governor win

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Blake Masters called Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly Tuesday to concede in the Arizona Senate race, joining other vanquished Republicans around the country who cast doubt on the 2020 election but still acknowledged their own defeat. Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, however, had not conceded a day after The Associated Press called the race for Democrat Katie Hobbs. “There were obviously a lot of problems with this election, but there is no path forward,” Masters wrote in a statement he posted to Twitter. He did not specify the problems, but has previously complained about long lines at polling places and a problem with ballot printers at about a third of the vote centers in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix. Masters said “Republicans are the underdogs now,” saying he attracted millions in opposition spending by antagonizing Democrats, the media, big tech firms and “woke corporations.” Republicans need to rethink the way they run campaigns, he said.
ARIZONA STATE
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie resident: What is wrong with Oregon voters?

Jeff Molinari: We need to remind our state legislators and our governor that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge.Once again Oregon voters elect more of the same. Record high gas prices, record high grocery prices, the price of a Thanksgiving turkey is up 23%. What we need in Oregon is a new election. Kate Brown is rated the worst governor in the U.S. With a Democratic majority in our state legislature, electing Tina Kotek just gives us more of the same. Out of 50 states, Oregon's education system is ranked 47th. So why do Oregon voters keep electing more of the same? Democrats blame Republicans for the things they themselves are doing. Remember Democrats have been in control of our state since 1982. So why do Oregon voters keep buying into their lies? We need to remind our state legislators, our governor, governor-elect, secretary of state and our attorney general that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

738K+
Followers
44K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy