ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Proposition 29: California could soon pass controversial new dialysis requirements

By Hannah Getahun,Isabella Zavarise
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MdrL1_0j0yaXCy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaeW3_0j0yaXCy00

Getty Images; Insider

  • Proposition 29 would require medical providers to be on-site while a patient is undergoing dialysis.
  • Proponents say this will help save the lives of dialysis patients.
  • Opponents say that the opposite is true.

A "yes" on California's Proposition 29, also known as the Protect The Lives of Dialysis Patients Act, would require a medical professional to stand by while dialysis patients are being treated.

Ballot measure details

California will try for the third time to pass a controversial dialysis measure that would require that a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant be present on site while a patient is undergoing dialysis treatment, and should have at least 6 months of experience providing care to patients with end-stage renal disease.

Proposition 29 would mandate that physicians report dialysis-related infections and specify whether or not the physician has a financial stake in the clinic. Clinics that fail to provide reports will be fined $100,000.

It also adds a provision that dialysis providers cannot discriminate against a patient's ability to pay for services.

Support and opposition

Kidney Patients Deserve Better is leading the campaign in support of Proposition 29. The California Democratic Party supports this measure.

Supporters argue that extra precautions are needed to ensure that if something goes wrong during dialysis, an hours-long treatment, a provider will be nearby to help them. They also argue that for-profit dialysis clinics are opposed to these rules because it would cut into their billion-dollar profits.

No Prop 29, which is against the amendment, includes Fresenius and DaVita, two of the largest dialysis providers in the state. The California Medical Association, the California Republican Party, and the California Chamber of Commerce are also against this measure.

Opponents say that dialysis clinics will be forced to charge patients more or close because of the expanded costs of care. The state's Legislative Analyst's Office estimates that Proposition 29 will increase costs for dialysis clinics.

They also argue that if clinics shut down, patients will not receive the care they need, which could negatively affect their health.

The money race

As of November 6, about $7.9 million has been raised in support of the measure by Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, while $86.4 million — mostly from Fresenius and DaVita — has been raised against the measure, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Results: Republican Rep. Young Kim defeats Democrat Asif Mahmood in California's 40th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Young Kim ran against Democrat Asif Mahmood in California's 40th Congressional District. The 40th District is an affluent, suburban district anchored in Orange County. Redistricting moved Kim to friendlier territory, but tasked her with reintroducing herself to a new constituency. Election 2022 California Results...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

California Gov. Gavin Newsom leads "Yes on Prop 1" rally in Long Beach

Gov. Gavin Newsom headlined a Long Beach rally Sunday to muster support for Proposition 1, which would formally establish a right to reproductive freedom, most notably the right to an abortion, in the state constitution.Proposition 1 was drafted by the state Legislature as a direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which had established the federal right to an abortion for nearly 50 years."It's local government. It's states like California that are on the front lines of rights all across this country," Newsom told the roughly 500 people gathered for the rally at Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, CA
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster defeats Republican Bob Burns in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Annie Kuster defeated Republican Bob Burns in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is located in the largely rural western half of the state. Kuster said the biggest issue this election season is abortion, while Burns said it is inflation. Election 2022...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

714K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy