ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Joe Mixon runs wild, Mayfield replaces Walker as Panthers blown out by Bengals

By Ellis Williams
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pGLB_0j0yaWKF00

All week the Panthers talked about how their season-long goals were still obtainable.

Carolina can still win the NFC South, but after a 42-21 rout courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals, there is not much reason to believe the Panthers will.

“Defensively, we couldn’t stop them to get off the field,” interim head coach Steve Wilks said. “We started slow and really couldn’t stop the bleeding. I put all that on me. Got to be more prepared and ready to play. We got to go out and execute. And most importantly, right here, we got to find answers.”

Wilks took all the blame for how the Bengals bullied Carolina on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Joe Burrow quarterbacked a clean game, throwing one pinpoint pass after another while running back Joe Mixon ran wherever he liked all afternoon.

Mixon pillaged a once stout Carolina rushing defense. By halftime, Mixon accumulated 113 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. His 7.5-yard-per-carry average reads as bad as it looked. Already leading 28-0, Mixon caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Burrow with 11 seconds remaining in the first half.

The game should’ve ended there. Mixon finished with 212 total yards on 26 touches and a franchise-record five touchdowns. Cincinnati ran for 244 yards on 37 carries.

“Things didn’t go our way today. And that falls on everybody. It’s not on one person. That’s a full-blown team loss,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “That first half was just bad football all around, all three phases. It just wasn’t good. It was flat. And it wasn’t us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O93xG_0j0yaWKF00
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs past Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson (57) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Jeff Dean/AP

Mixon’s yardage total at halftime was five times more than the Panthers’ 17 net yards gained. At halftime, the Bengals had more points than Carolina had yards. The Bengals ran more plays (45) than the Panthers had total yards. The Panthers had more penalty yards (30) than total yards. Carolina was allowing an average of 127 rush yards per game going into Sunday. By halftime, Mixon outgained that average by nearly 30 yards.

The Panthers did not gain their first first down until the 3:06 mark of the second quarter. It came via a defensive penalty. It took until the third quarter (after benching starting quarterback PJ Walker) for Carolina’s offense to pick up a first down.

Mayfield took over for Walker and threw two second-half touchdowns against the Bengals’ backup defense. Cincinnati pulled most of its starters, including Burrow and Mixon, halfway through the second half.

“I made a couple of boneheaded mistakes on offense,” Walker said. “It was flat out there today. It was flat all around.”

Walker was abysmal, throwing two first-half interceptions before being benched at halftime. After throwing for a career-high 312 yards last week against Atlanta, Walker netted a career-low 9 yards on 3-of-10 passing.

The Panthers ran 13 first-half plays, setting a franchise low for plays in a half.

“We gave up the last interception right there before half,” Wilks said of benching Walker, “and I felt like we needed to change.”

After the game, Wilks did not name a starter for next week.

“I want to win,” Mayfield said. “Whatever my role is, and however I can help, that’s what I want to do.”

The Panthers were penalized seven times for 50 yards, including five neutral zone violations. Wilks called the defensive line penalties inexcusable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mjz1_0j0yaWKF00
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) rolls through the end zone after making a touchdown catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel) Joshua A. Bickel/AP

Carolina (2-7) set the type of records that make fans turn their televisions off. The Panthers’ 35-point halftime deficit was the largest in franchise history, breaking a record set in 2019 against the Saints. The Bengals’ 311 net yards were the most allowed in the first half since 2012.

The Panthers’ lone bright spot came via Terrace Marshall, who scored his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter. He finished with three catches for 53 yards and a score. Rookie running back Raheem Blackshear also scored his first career touchdown. He converted a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:28 to play.

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson did not play despite being active. Wilks said Jackson was ready “in case of an emergency.” Jackson is dealing with a nagging ankle injury. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown did not finish the game due to an illness. Wilks said Brown reported cold symptoms Saturday night at the team hotel. He tried enduring the illness but could not continue after the second quarter.

The Panthers have lost four of their past six games and two in a row. The team’s season is on the line next week when the Falcons visit Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night. Atlanta (4-5) entered Sunday in first place of the NFC South but lost to the Chargers.

“We got to put this one behind us. We have to be professionals,” Wilks said. “It’s one game. We got a divisional opponent this week, Thursday night. We got to be ready to play.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With 'Bulls--t' Rumors

Deion Sanders will be missing from Jackson State practice on Monday and Tuesday. Is he off to meet with another college football program about a head coaching vacancy?!?!. The Jackson State head coach shot down the "bulls--t" rumors while speaking with his team. “You know I hate missing anything with...
JACKSON, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Green Bay Packers news

After Sunday afternoon’s disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled, the Green Bay Packers appear to be headed towards some even more bad news on Monday as it looks like star pass rusher Rashan Gary might have suffered a season-ending knee injury.
GREEN BAY, WI
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move

The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide

Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game

The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
17K+
Followers
446
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy