Man Wounded in Downtown LA Shooting, Suspect Taken Into Custody

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Officers arrested a man after they allegedly saw him fire shots at another man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, officers spotted a shooting in progress in the area of Maple Avenue and Seventh Street. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section reported.

A police spokeswoman said she had no information about an 11 p.m. shooting in the same area, where CBS2 reported that a person had been shot and three people were taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit.