ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Wounded in Downtown LA Shooting, Suspect Taken Into Custody

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zs5CW_0j0yaVRW00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Officers arrested a man after they allegedly saw him fire shots at another man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, officers spotted a shooting in progress in the area of Maple Avenue and Seventh Street. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section reported.

A police spokeswoman said she had no information about an 11 p.m. shooting in the same area, where CBS2 reported that a person had been shot and three people were taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

Driver Arrested After Leading Police on Wild Chase

A man suspected of leading authorities on a wild chase involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin him in place, was arrested in Hacienda Heights Wednesday evening.
FULLERTON, CA
Key News Network

Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Victims of West Covina Homicide

LOS ANGELES - The men killed by gunfire at a West Covina apartment complex were identified recently. Maliki Foust, Jr., 22, was found shot to death in a vehicle. Majarion Foust, 19, was wounded and later died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
WEST COVINA, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Liquor store shooting on 8th and Lorena leaves one man dead

A 38-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Boyle Heights. Police say the victim exited a liquor store on the corner of 8th and Lorena Streets where two male suspects were in an argument with an individual in the parking lot. The victim got involved in the argument and the two male suspects brandished their handguns, pistol whipped him and fired multiple rounds. The two suspects fled the scene with a third suspect who was waiting in a vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death at North Hills motel

LOS ANGELES - Police sought the public’s help with an investigation after a man was shot to death during an argument with another man at a North Hills motel Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The shooting happened Sunday around 9:40 p.m. at the motel located in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy