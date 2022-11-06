Read full article on original website
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Houston Astros announce Dusty Baker's contract for 2023
The veteran manager will be back for another potential World Series run in 2023.
Astros decline Trey Mancini's option for 2023 season
The veteran was among two Houston players who had their options declined on Wednesday morning.
Three Top Prospects Astros Could Consider Protecting from Rule 5 Draft
The Houston Astros' list of Rule 5 Draft-eligible top prospects is shorter than it was in 2021.
FOX Sports
Fans celebrate Houston Astros' World Series win with parade
HOUSTON (AP) — Thousands of fans celebrated the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade started at noon.
Dodgers News: Two LA Minor Leaguers Earn Big Honors at Triple-A
OKC Dodgers Jason Martin was named a Pacific Coast League All-Star and Miguel Vargas was named the PCL's top major-league prospect.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Luke Williams: Claimed by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Williams off of waivers from Miami on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Despite finding success during his limited appearances in Triple-A, where he slashed .327/.414/.469 last season, Williams struggled to carry it over into the majors. Now he joins a Dodgers organization that is filled with outfield talent, which will give him time to develop more in the minors before potentially getting a look in Los Angeles.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Option for '23 picked up
The Phillies exercised Nola's $16 million team option for 2023 on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Nola has held up to his end of the bargain and then some since signing a four-year, $45 million extension with the Phillies in March 2019, with the 16.1 WAR he's accumulated over that four-season stretch placing him sixth among all MLB pitchers. The 29-year-old right-hander will once again be back with the Phillies at a team-friendly rate in 2023 before he hits free agency for the first time next winter. The Phillies could look to negotiate with Nola on a long-term deal in the months to come to ensure he doesn't make it to the open market next offseason.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Back with Boston
The Red Sox agreed with Refsnyder (back) on a one-year, $1.2 million contract Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Refsnyder finished the season on the 10-day injured list while he battled low back spasms, but Boston reinstated him to the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster just one day after the regular season concluded. He should thus be in store for a healthy offseason while already under contract for the 2023 season. While serving mostly as a short-side platoon player in the Red Sox outfield in 2022, Refsnyder slashed an impressive .307/.384/.497 in 177 plate appearances. Depending on what kind of additions the Red Sox make in the outfield this winter, Refsnyder could see his opportunities against right-handed pitching increase heading into the upcoming season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dom Nunez: Claimed by Giants
Nunez was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday. Nunez spent the final month of the 2022 campaign at Triple-A Albuquerque and will join a new organization prior to the 2023 season. He'll likely compete for a roster spot as a backup catcher during spring training.
CBS Sports
Mychal Givens: Cut loose by Mets
The Mets declined their portion of Givens' $3.5 million mutual option for 2023 on Wednesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. The veteran right-hander was acquired from the Cubs at the trade deadline and had a 4.79 ERA over 20.2 innings for the Mets. Givens has a 3.41 ERA in 135 appearances over the past three seasons, but he's played with six different teams during that time and is now headed back to free agency.
Catching up with D-backs prospect Jackson Goddard
Goddard, Deyvison De Los Santos, and Cam Duzenak all played for Salt River Rafters today
Diamondbacks 40-Man Roster Transactions: 2022-23 Off-Season
A rundown of the Diamondbacks roster moves during the 2022-23 off-season with links to each story.
Rangers 'Leaning Toward' Jose Leclerc's Option
Jose Leclerc worked his way back from Tommy John surgery to be the Texas Rangers closer again.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Andrew Vasquez: Claimed off waivers
Vasquez was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Wednesday. Vasquez made a career-high 10 appearances in the majors between the Blue Jays and Giants last year and posted a 6.23 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 8.2 innings. He'll likely compete for a big-league roster spot during spring training in 2023.
NBC Sports
Caps alum Volpatti hopes to inspire people with his book ‘FIGHTER’
For years, Aaron Volpatti’s friends and teammates insisted he needed to write a book. The former Capitals and Vancouver Canucks winger was never one to talk about himself, so the idea of publishing a book about the most traumatic experiences of his life wasn’t the most appealing idea.
