Minneapolis, MN

Vikings stage another 4th quarter comeback to win in Washington

By Jonathan Harrison
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

Minnesota's offense disappeared for a large portion of Sunday, but their resilience sees them beat Washington to advance to 7-1.

The Minnesota Vikings moved to 7-1 after another 4th quarter comeback sent them to a 20-17 victory over the Washington Commanders.

It seemed like what could go wrong today for Minnesota did go wrong.

With Justin Jefferson hauling in a Kirk Cousins pass on the opening drive it seemed like the Vikings could be in for an uncharacteristically simple afternoon.

But they barely got a sniff for the rest of the half, going into the break 7-3 ahead.

The refs opened the second half gifting the Commanders a touchdown when the back judge got in Cam Bynum's path, taking him out of what was sure to be an interception.

Despite everything going against them the Vikings, as they've done all season, remained resilient, waited for their opponent to make a mistake, and capitalized when that mistake came.

With Minnesota trailing 17-10 with 7:56 left in the fourth quarter, former Viking Taylor Heinicke dropped back and launched a pass into the middle of the field that fell into the hands of Harrison Smith, who weaved his way down to the Washington 12 before being taken down.

Two plays later Cousins lofted a perfectly placed pass to Dalvin Cook in the back of the end zone for the tying score.

The Vikings took advantage of a unnecessary roughness call on a field goal attempt to further run out the clock and make a short field goal with 12 seconds left on the clock.

The Vikings defense created plenty of pressure themselves sacking Heinicke three times and hurrying him often throughout the afternoon. Za'Darius Smith three quarterback hits.

New tight end TJ Hockenson caught nine passes for 70 yards in his debut. Hockenson is the first Vikings tight end to catch nine or more passes since Kyle Rudolph caught nine against the Lions in 2018.

And the Vikings move to 7-1, strengthening their grip even more on the NFC North as the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears both lost.

Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
