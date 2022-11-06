ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat

There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters...
Bills QB Allen’s status uncertain with throwing elbow injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine...
World Series, football dominate week’s TV ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most-watched programs in prime-time television for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, according to the Nielsen company. 1. NFL Football: Tennessee at Kansas City, NBC, 17.69 million. 2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 13.81 million. 3. World Series Game 5:...
Oilers’ Kane taken to hospital with wrist cut by skate blade

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being cut by a skate blade on his left wrist early in the second period of the Oilers’ game against Tampa Bay. Kane went down to the ice when he got tangled...
Meyer-Crothers says NHL prospect bullied him for years

Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who was bullied by NHL prospect Mitchell Miller in middle school, says he hasn’t seen any proof that Miller has changed his ways. In a statement released Wednesday by the Hockey Diversity Alliance, Meyer-Crothers, who is Black and has developmental disabilities, said Miller reached out by text to apologize and to say he was doing community work to help young people.
