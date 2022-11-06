ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Boston 128, Detroit 112

Percentages: FG .416, FT .775. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Ivey 2-5, Hayes 1-2, Livers 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-4, Stewart 1-4, Bey 1-6, Diallo 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Cunningham 0-6). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cunningham, Duren, Livers). Turnovers: 10 (Bogdanovic 2, Cunningham 2, Diallo 2,...
BOSTON, MA
Florida 3, Carolina 0

First Period_1, Florida, Cousins 1 (Montour, Bennett), 9:21. Third Period_2, Florida, Barkov 3 (Montour, Verhaeghe), 10:20 (pp). 3, Florida, Bennett 3 (Lundell, Montour), 19:54 (en). Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-11-18_40. Florida 12-13-11_36. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 4. Goalies_Carolina, Raanta 3-1-1 (35 shots-33 saves). Florida, Knight 5-1-0 (40-40).
GAINESVILLE, FL

