Minneapolis, MN

Saturday answers Irsay’s call, goes back to work with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Colts owner Jim Irsay first contacted Jeff Saturday, he wanted answers about Indy’s struggling offensive line. Last weekend’s late-night callback came with an offer Saturday couldn’t refuse. Less than 12 hours later, Irsay met with general manager Chris Ballard and the two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Curry scores 47, Warriors beat Kings to end 5-game skid

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. “Steph was breathtaking,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s one of the greatest players of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

