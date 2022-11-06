Read full article on original website
'Did they play great?': Aaron Rodgers won't credit Lions defense after Packers loss
After a tough stretch to start the season, the Detroit Lions' defense shined this past Sunday. One might even go as far as saying that they played "great" against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, allowing just nine points en route to the season's second victory. You know who...
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara having surgery on leg
Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who last season helped lead the program to a Big Ten championship, is having surgery on his leg, based on an Instagram post on Wednesday morning. McNamara, who started the first game of this season but lost the job the following week...
Lions rookie safety Kerby Joseph earns Player of the Week honors
Allen Park — Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has been named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week for his performance last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. In the team's 15-9 victory, the rookie out of the University of Illinois intercepted Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice, broke up a third pass at the goal line that forced a punt and recorded 10 total tackles.
Lions bring back Trinity Benson, place Craig Reynolds on injured reserve
Allen Park — With the team's receiving corps still dealing with multiple injuries, including a back issue that sidelined Josh Reynolds last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions are bringing back a familiar name to restock the depth chart. On Wednesday, the team announced the signing...
Lions notes: Zylstra brothers make an impact in their first game together
Allen Park — Separated in age by four years, brothers Shane and Brandon Zylstra never had the opportunity to share a football field — not at New London-Spicer (Minn.) High School, or in college, where Brandon played at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. and Shane attended Minnesota State.
