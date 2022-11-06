ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Brody Malone gets rare gold for US men at gymnastics worlds

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCvTp_0j0yYhVk00

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — Brody Malone won the first world championship on the high bar by an American men's gymnast in 43 years on Sunday when he edged world and Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan in a close event final.

The 22-year-old Malone, a two-time U.S. champion, led off the eight-man final and posted a score of 14.800. Hashimoto's bid to earn a third gold to go with the team and all-around titles he captured earlier in the meet fell just short when he scored 14.700. Arthur Mariano of Brazil took the bronze with a 14.466.

Malone's triumph was the first by a member of the U.S. men's team on the high bar since Kurt Thomas in 1979.

“It’s pretty incredible, especially going up against a field like that,” Malone, who is from northwest Georgia and competes at Stanford.

Jessica Gadirova gave host Britain a gold medal on floor exercise against a final field that included her twin sister Jennifer, reigning world all-around champion Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and 2020 Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey of the U.S. Jessica Gadirova scored a 14.200, well ahead of American Jordan Chiles in second at 13.833 and Carey and Andrade, who tied for bronze at 13.7333.

“When I focus on the dance, it takes my mind away from the crowd and the tumbles and the leaps, and it makes me feel alive,” Jessica Gadirova said. "That’s what I am. I love to perform and floor is one of my favorite pieces to do. It gives me such an amazing feeling.”

The medals for Carey and Chiles gave them three each for the meet. They both won a team gold last week, with Carey earning gold on vault on Saturday and Chiles taking silver in the same event.

“I just did what I know I can do, whether I got a medal or not," Chiles said. "Getting the silver makes me really proud. I could cry again.”

Hazuki Watanabe of Japan edged Canadian star Ellie Black and teammate Shoko Miyata for gold on balance beam. Watanabe's score of 13.600 was just ahead of Black (13.566) and Miyata (13.533).

The silver medal was the first at a world championship for the 27-year-old Black, a three-time Olympian and the silver medalist in the all-around at the 2017 world championships in Montreal.

“To go out and hit a good beam routine and end up on the podium, I’m just so proud of the performance and for showing what Canadians can do,” said Black, who helped the Canadian women claim a surprising bronze in the team competition.

Zou Jingyuan of China posted the highest score of the meet in any final with a 16.166 in the parallel bars. Lukas Dauser of Germany took the silver at 15.500, with Carlos Yulo of the Philippines winning the bronze at 15.366.

Yulo also earned silver on men's vault after finishing runner-up to Artur Davtyan of Armenia. Davtyan's two-vault average of 15.050 edged Yulo's average of 14.950. Igor Radivilov of Ukraine captured the bronze at 14.733.

Radivilov said the Kyiv-based Ukrainian team has been forced to train during daylight hours due to what he called “difficulties” over the availability of electricity in the evening because of Russia's ongoing conflict with his country.

“Ukrainian gymnastics is always going to flourish,” Radivilov said. “We’re doing everything we can to bring the Ukrainian flag as high as we can on the international stage. ... Everybody in the world knows what is happening, and what kind of difficulties we have.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Air show seeks to position China as global competitor

BEIJING — (AP) — China is displaying its latest generation fighter jets and civilian aircraft this week as it looks to carve a larger role for itself in the global arms trade and compete with Boeing and Airbus. China is currently the world’s fourth-largest arms exporter and an...
WSB Radio

Widows of executed Nigerian activists end case against Shell

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The widows of four Nigerian activists executed in 1995 have withdrawn their appeal in a Dutch civil case in which they alleged that oil giant Shell was complicit in the men's deaths, ending a yearslong legal battle for compensation and an apology.
WSB Radio

Gal Costa, iconic Brazilian singer, dead at 77

RIO DE JANEIRO — Gal Costa, an iconic Brazilian singer who starred for six decades and was a key figure in the Tropicália movement of the late 1960s, died Wednesday. She was 77. Costa’s death was confirmed by a press representative to The Associated Press and CNN. No...
WSB Radio

Pepi, Steffen left off US World Cup roster, Ream, Wright on

NEW YORK — (AP) — The U.S. World Cup team is truly of the video generation. Players who received a FaceTime from coach Gregg Berhalter were headed to Qatar and those given audio calls missed the cut. “I think the best part of it the last couple of...
WSB Radio

Earthquake rocks west Nepal, felt as far as New Delhi

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — An earthquake in the mountains of west Nepal rocked the Himalayan nation in early Wednesday, killing at least six people while they were asleep in their houses, a government administrator said. The earthquake was felt as far away as the the Indian capital...
WSB Radio

Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong's market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai,...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Brazil armed forces' report on election finds no fraud

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — The defense ministry released a report Wednesday highlighting flaws in Brazil's electoral systems and proposing improvements, but there was nothing to substantiate claims of fraud from some of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters protesting his Oct. 30 defeat. It was the first...
WSB Radio

Russia's Putin won't attend upcoming G-20 summit in Bali

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, an Indonesian government official said Thursday, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the chief...
WSB Radio

Stocks slump on Wall Street; crypto prices dive again

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street closed sharply lower, giving back a big chunk of the gains built in a three-day rally running up to Election Day. The S&P 500 lost 2.1% Wednesday. Several sources of disappointment were behind the drop. There’s still uncertainty about whether Tuesday’s elections will result in a divided Congress that would prevent the kinds of economic policies that make Wall Street nervous. A batch of sour profit reports also hurt, while crypto plunged again amid the industry’s latest crisis of confidence. Looming over all of it is a report scheduled for Thursday, when the U.S. government gives the latest update on inflation.
WSB Radio

Iran protests rage on streets as officials renew threats

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Protests in Iran raged on streets into Thursday with demonstrators remembering a bloody crackdown in the country's southeast, even as the nation's intelligence minister and army chief renewed threats against local dissent and the broader world. The protests in Iran, sparked...
Reuters

Iran says it has built hypersonic ballistic missile -Tasnim

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Iran has built a hypersonic ballistic missile, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace commander as saying, in remarks likely to heighten concerns about Iranian missile capabilities.
The Independent

UK failing to do its bit to tackle global hunger crisis, David Miliband warns

The world has looked away from the spiralling global hunger crisis for too long, David Miliband has warned, as the “telltale signs” of famine loom in East Africa.During the first week of the global climate summit Cop27, the president of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) travelled to East Africa to draw attention to a humanitarian disaster fueled by a climate-driven drought.Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya are facing the longest-running drought in 40 years. Water sources are drying up, crops are failing and cattle are dying in a place where agriculture and small-farm holders are the norm.Humanitarian appeals are dangerously underfunded. In...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy