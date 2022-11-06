Read full article on original website
SFGate
Brooklyn 112, N.Y. Knicks 85
Percentages: FG .322, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Randle 4-8, Mykhailiuk 2-2, Barrett 2-4, Fournier 2-5, Grimes 1-1, Brunson 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, McBride 0-2, Toppin 0-2, Rose 0-3, Reddish 0-4, Quickley 0-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sims 3, Fournier). Turnovers: 15 (Randle 4, Barrett...
News 8 WROC
Bills say Josh Allen is ‘day to day’ and his availability for Sunday is unknown
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Unsurprisingly, Sean McDermott played it very close to the vest with his injury update for Josh Allen on Wednesday. McDermott said that Allen is day to day and the team doesn’t know if he will play on Sunday. Allen did not practice at all on Wednesday, but was seen wearing […]
SFGate
Boston 128, Detroit 112
Percentages: FG .416, FT .775. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Ivey 2-5, Hayes 1-2, Livers 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-4, Stewart 1-4, Bey 1-6, Diallo 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Cunningham 0-6). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cunningham, Duren, Livers). Turnovers: 10 (Bogdanovic 2, Cunningham 2, Diallo 2,...
After coaching change, Colts aim for win vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts hope a coaching change will enable them to avoid falling out of contention in the AFC South
SFGate
NORFOLK STATE 87, CAIRN 59
Percentages: FG .302, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Nyagwegwe 4-9, Forker 2-3, J.Rivera 1-2, W.Murray 1-2, Mitchell 1-4, Alberto 1-5, D.Bradford 0-2, Lucas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Clark 2, Forker). Turnovers: 16 (Nyagwegwe 6, Cain 2, Clark 2, J.Rivera 2, Alberto, Forker, Mitchell,...
SFGate
Toronto 116, Houston 109
Percentages: FG .440, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Martin Jr. 2-3, Green 2-6, Smith Jr. 2-8, Nix 1-1, Gordon 1-6, K.Porter Jr. 1-6, Eason 0-2, Mathews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sengun 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2). Turnovers: 16 (Green 4, K.Porter Jr....
