Brooklyn 112, N.Y. Knicks 85

Percentages: FG .322, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Randle 4-8, Mykhailiuk 2-2, Barrett 2-4, Fournier 2-5, Grimes 1-1, Brunson 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, McBride 0-2, Toppin 0-2, Rose 0-3, Reddish 0-4, Quickley 0-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sims 3, Fournier). Turnovers: 15 (Randle 4, Barrett...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boston 128, Detroit 112

Percentages: FG .416, FT .775. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Ivey 2-5, Hayes 1-2, Livers 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-4, Stewart 1-4, Bey 1-6, Diallo 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Cunningham 0-6). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cunningham, Duren, Livers). Turnovers: 10 (Bogdanovic 2, Cunningham 2, Diallo 2,...
BOSTON, MA
NORFOLK STATE 87, CAIRN 59

Percentages: FG .302, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Nyagwegwe 4-9, Forker 2-3, J.Rivera 1-2, W.Murray 1-2, Mitchell 1-4, Alberto 1-5, D.Bradford 0-2, Lucas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Clark 2, Forker). Turnovers: 16 (Nyagwegwe 6, Cain 2, Clark 2, J.Rivera 2, Alberto, Forker, Mitchell,...
NORFOLK, VA
Toronto 116, Houston 109

Percentages: FG .440, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Martin Jr. 2-3, Green 2-6, Smith Jr. 2-8, Nix 1-1, Gordon 1-6, K.Porter Jr. 1-6, Eason 0-2, Mathews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sengun 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2). Turnovers: 16 (Green 4, K.Porter Jr....

