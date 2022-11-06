ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

vermilioncountyfirst.com

ILLINI NOW: Illini Pummel Panthers

After a lovely Monday evening in Champaign, Illinois, the college basketball season has officially tipped off for the Fighting Illini, as Brad underwood and his squad got off to a hot start versus the Eastern Illinois University Panthers with a 87-57 win. After a painful season in 2021 where the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois basketball signs three in Class of 2023

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball officially signed three players to its Class of 2023 on the opening day of the early signing period on Wednesday. Amani Hansberry, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Zacharie Perrin all inked with the Illini in the fourth straight Top 25 recruiting class nationally. 247Sports has the Class of 2023 ranked 17th in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fightingillini.com

Illinois Lands Three Recruits in Class of 2023

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced Wednesday the signing of four-star recruits Amani Hansberry and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn and three-star standout Zacharie Perrin to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. AMANI HANSBERRY. F, 6-8, 225. Silver Spring, Md. Mount...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Illinois Football: Best-case scenario for the Illini to finish out 2022

Illinois football fans are now two days removed from dropping a game to Michigan State, and the hurt hasn’t worn off yet. I continue to think about the opportunity this Illini team had if we could have just kept winning. I have been processing these feelings of disappointment, and there might be a silver lining to these terrible emotions.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WEB EXTRA: Kofi Cockburn back on campus

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illinois basketball all-time great Kofi Cockburn returned to campus for the season opener Monday night before leaving for Japan to start his professional career later this week. Watch his full interview in this digital web extra video.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

3 of Bloomington-Normal's newest residents were lured here by different things, but charmed by the same amenities

Komyar Moghadam came for a job at Rivian. Sarah Dietrich came because her ophthalmologist husband got a job. Francisco Herrero came to be closer to family. Komyar, Sarah and Francisco are three of Bloomington-Normal’s newest residents, all part of a rush of transplants pouring into the community from across the country. That’s been accelerated by electric automaker Rivian hiring 6,000 employees in Normal in just two years, layered atop the annual hiring and enrollment at places like Illinois State University. We’re documenting their journey as part of WGLT’s new series Welcome Home.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Eldorado Street to close at railroad crossing

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 36 (Eldorado Street) at the railroad tracks just east of the Decatur Civic Center will be closed from Monday, Nov. 14, to Friday, Nov. 18. This is being done so the crossing surface can be replaced. A detour...
DECATUR, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

IL13th Congressional District candidates both expect victory

URBANA- Both candidates in Illinois’ redrawn 13th congressional district say their messages are connecting with voters. Republican Regan Deering and Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski both expect victory in Tuesday’s election. Deering says her team spent the last week visiting all the counties in the district. The former educator...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Macon County incumbents reelected as Democrats maintain statehouse supermajorities

DECATUR — Macon County voters are sending all their incumbents back to the Illinois General Assembly, including two Democrats whose seats Republicans failed to flip. All but two of the county's state legislative races were uncontested. In the two true challenges, the Democratic incumbents came out on top – helping to maintain their party's supermajority status in both chambers.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana schools closed due to threat

Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Boil order issued for portions of Mahomet

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District will issue a boil order notice for a portion of the district beginning Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. This will remain in effect for 36 hours, and the district will notify the public once the boil order is lifted. The boil order will only affect the […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Monticello boy’s dream comes true meeting Keith Urban

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello boy’s dream came true on Friday night when he met his idol: country music star Keith Urban. Kellen Hammock has loved music his entire life and was introduced to the country star two years ago through his music. But Kellen’s young life has also included many hardships. At birth, […]
MONTICELLO, IL

