On Tuesday, December 13, the streets of downtown Inverness will come alive with festive holiday magic, as the Rotary Club of Downtown Inverness, the Inverness Downtown Business Partnership, and the City of Inverness team up for the First Annual Inverness Olde Fashioned Christmas event. There will be food, beverages, and arts & crafts for purchase, as well as free music and magic acts at various locations around the Old Historic Courthouse Square, starting at 5:30 pm and concluding at 8:30 pm. A special appearance by Santa Claus and his entourage of elves at the Historic Courthouse will be open to the general public at no cost between 6:40 - 8 pm. The line to meet with Santa starts at the east entrance of the Courthouse, but you can get a preview as he arrives on a red double-decker bus as early as 5:40 pm.

INVERNESS, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO