Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat ToursL. CaneHomosassa, FL
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida SpringUncovering FloridaHomosassa, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Home Grown Harvest for a Cause
City of Inverness partnership with the Key Training Center is showing harvest of their labor at the City Garden on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The Key Training Center, a nonprofit organization providing residential and day services to approximately 300 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in Citrus County, is utilizing the 22-bed garden to offer educational programs on-site.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon Community Thrift donates to Holy Faith food pantry
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop volunteer Janis Edwards presented a $1,500 check to Odum Smith and Connie Stevens, directors of the Holy Faith Episcopal Church Food Pantry. The pantry supports nearly 100 needy families in Citrus and Marion counties. Regular food distributions take place on the first and third Mondays of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Community Thrift Shop donates to community outreach
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop issued a $1,500 check to the Faith Temple World Wide Ministries Community Outreach, which supplies supplemental food to more than 80 families in need. This marks their eighth year working from the American Legion Building just north of Walmart every Tuesday morning. Faith Temple Pastor Freddie...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bob Plaisted, Inverness Mayor
We love Inverness! I hear this statement often. I, too, love Inverness! We have a most extra…
Citrus County Chronicle
First Annual Inverness Olde Fashioned Christmas
On Tuesday, December 13, the streets of downtown Inverness will come alive with festive holiday magic, as the Rotary Club of Downtown Inverness, the Inverness Downtown Business Partnership, and the City of Inverness team up for the First Annual Inverness Olde Fashioned Christmas event. There will be food, beverages, and arts & crafts for purchase, as well as free music and magic acts at various locations around the Old Historic Courthouse Square, starting at 5:30 pm and concluding at 8:30 pm. A special appearance by Santa Claus and his entourage of elves at the Historic Courthouse will be open to the general public at no cost between 6:40 - 8 pm. The line to meet with Santa starts at the east entrance of the Courthouse, but you can get a preview as he arrives on a red double-decker bus as early as 5:40 pm.
wuft.org
See who won Citrus and Hernanado counties’ 2022 midterm elections
Joe Faherty collected 57% of the vote, making him the Citrus County School Board District 5 member. Incumbent Powers has 39 years of experience in education, working as a teacher at the elementary, middle, high school and community college levels. She raised more than $21,000 in monetary campaign contributions, of which she spent about $15,000, according to the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Office website.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ocala Palms residents get resourceful for scavenger hunt
If you have never participated in a scavenger hunt, you’re missing some fun. Most times, this game is usually played outside and you are given a list of items for which you need to locate. You may be given hints, riddles and/or puzzles that may lead the players to locate the said items.
Hurricane Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be classified as a hurricane later Wednesday evening as it makes its way toward the Florida peninsula, with the expectation of it making landfall. Some counties are preparing ahead of time with evacuations and curfews. Here is the latest information for some counties. Brevard...
Citrus County Chronicle
Marion County lung cancer rates among highest in Florida
Far fewer people die of lung cancer in Marion County today than did 20 years ago. The bad news is that, according to Florida Department of Health data, you’re more likely to die of lung cancer in Marion County than in most of the rest of Florida. Thus, the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ocala residents walk for family, neighbors impacted by Alzheimer’s, other dementia
More than 300 people showed up to the World Equestrian Center Nov. 5 for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Ocala residents raised over $73,000 to support care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. Mary Inbody, of McIntosh, began her journey with early-onset Alzheimer’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Clayton Homes of Chiefland celebrates grand opening while also giving back to the community
CHIEFLAND — Clayton Homes of Chiefland recently celebrated its grand opening with not just some food and fun, but also turkeys, as well. As a way to celebrate the opening and also give back to the community, employees at the mobile home dealer handed out 125 free turkeys to those who paid a visit to Clayton Homes Saturday for the festivities.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando County declares local state of emergency
BROOKSVILLE – The county government has declared a local state of emergency, the county said in a press release on Wednesday afternoon. At 4 p.m., Tropical Storm Nicole was about 55 miles east of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and about 135 miles east of West Palm Beach with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It was moving west at 13 mph.
Citrus County Chronicle
T.S. Nicole heads closer to Florida
Citrus County could be facing tropical storm-force winds Wednesday night into Thursday. At press time, Tropical Storm Nicole was moving 9 mph toward the northwestern Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Citrus County Chronicle
City elects new faces to Council
For the second election in a row, challengers enjoyed success at the ballot box for the Dunnellon City Council. Wally Dunn and Tim Inskeep won their respective races against incumbents Valerie Hanchar and Anita Williams. Meanwhile, Juliane Mendonca won Seat 2 unopposed, making for three new council members this year....
wogx.com
What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
Citrus County Chronicle
Joseph Faherty elected to Citrus County School Board
Citrus County voters felt a new voice was needed on the Citrus County School Board as they elected Joseph “Joe” Faherty to Seat 5 on Tuesday, Nov. 8, unseating incumbent Linda B. Powers. “We worked hard during this whole election, and I feel good,” Faherty said. “It was...
Tampa Bay area school districts announce closures before Tropical Storm Nicole
School districts across Tampa Bay have announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in the area.
Citrus County Chronicle
Exciting things are happening in Downtown Inverness
Located in the Depot District of Inverness’ Liberty Park, the historic and newly renovated Inverness Train Station is now home to a family-friendly game room, bar & café. The Train Station game room, featuring duckpin bowling, tabletop shuffleboard, hookey, corn hole and many classic board games, is designed to be enjoyed by the entire family as you stroll through downtown Inverness.
Citrus County Chronicle
'Candidate' took my right to choose
In the masthead of the Citrus County Chronicle is a quote by David S. Arthurs, publisher emeritus, which states: “You may differ with my choice, but not my right to choose.”. Paul Grogan took away my right to choose my choice of candidate for Citrus County Commissioner from District...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Mayor Plaisted pulls off strong reelection
Inverness City Mayor Bob Plaisted was handily reelected Tuesday to his post to serve another four years. Plaisted has been the mayor for the past 19 years and ran unopposed until now since 2004 when he defeated two opponents during his first mayoral run. Get more from the Citrus County...
Comments / 0