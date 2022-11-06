Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Man shot by his girlfriend in Detroit, police investigating
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 pm in the block of Hazelwood near Lodge and Clairmount. Police say a man was shot by his girlfriend during an argument. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The...
Gravel hauler overturns, spills dirt all over I-75, causing big backups in Metro Detroit
Drivers along I-75 near Detroit are dealing with major backups after a gravel hauler spilled dirt all over the freeway Wednesday afternoon.
44-Year-Old Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Michigan State police reported a pedestrian accident on Sunday. The officials reported that the accident occurred on the Lodge Freeway at 1.45 a.m. According to the officials, the victim was walking across the road when he was hit by a Ford Fusion.
fox2detroit.com
Man jumps out of 2nd story window to escape Michigan State Police during foot pursuit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was arrested after leading Michigan State Police on a foot pursuit in Detroit late Tuesday night. At around10:55 PM on Southfield near Plymouth, a driver called the police and said they believed a male was attempting to break into a vehicle on the freeway's right shoulder.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman struck in face after driver giving her ride threw her purse out window to 2 men in Detroit
DETROIT – A woman was struck in the face after another woman she had requested a ride from took her to an unknown location in Detroit and tossed her purse out the window to two men, police said. Officials from Wayne State University said the robbery happened at 9:50...
How a Detroit firefighter’s death might have sent an innocent man to prison
Fire wall: The case of Mario Willis (part I)
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 taken to hospital after explosion at Oakland County apartment complex
PONTIAC, Mich. – Five people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at an apartment complex in Oakland County, officials said. Firefighters in Waterford Township said they were called at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8) to the Arborview Village Apartments at Leonard Lane and Fiddis Avenue in Pontiac.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man and 2 others arrested after police stop vehicle going 104 mph, find drug paraphernalia
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing a drug charge after police stopped a vehicle going 104 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan last week. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway in Cheboygan County when a trooper stopped it just after 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. As the vehicle was stopping, the trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson from Newport, climb in the back seat. After, the front seat passenger, Christopher John Meade, from Sault Ste. Marie, got into the driver's seat, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old Sterling Heights man struck, killed while crossing Mound Road
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 30-year-old Sterling Heights man was struck by an SUV and killed while attempting to cross Mound Road. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 8) on Mound Road between 18 Mile and 18 1/2 Mile roads. Police said the man was trying...
The Oakland Press
Detroit man accused of rape and related crimes in Pontiac
A Detroit man accused of rape in Pontiac on Aug. 30 is scheduled for arraignment and a pretrial hearing Nov. 15 in Oakland County Circuit Court. Steve Allen Dener, 50, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault for the alleged incident against an adult female at her home in the 47000 block of Woodward Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit cleans up illegal dumping site that contained abandoned vehicles, houses
DETROIT – A lot on Detroit’s west side is getting cleaned up after a video shows the illegal dumping issues going on in that neighborhood. The lot is off Grandview Street south of 8 Mile Road and on Tuesday the city responded to the mess that was left in front of an abandoned home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old Michigan woman missing for weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights is still missing weeks after suddenly leaving her job and home without notice. Alexandria Lexie Gorman, 27, of Gaylord, has not been heard from since Oct. 16, according to Michigan State Police. She left...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot, killed while sitting in car on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a car on Detroit's west side Monday morning, police said. According to police, the victims were in a car in the 5500 block of Ivanhoe at 10:45 a.m. when someone shot at the car from another vehicle. The suspect fled.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for man, woman after 21-year-old carjacked
DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for two people after a 21-year-old woman was carjacked. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 1) at an unspecified location. A man and a woman approached a 21-year-old who was sitting in her blue 2020 Ford Fusion, according to authorities. The...
1 Person In Critical Condition After A Pedestrian Accident In Inkster (Inkster, MI)
The Inkster Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Sunday. The accident was reported to have occurred on Inkster Road, just south of Cherry Hill. According to the officials, a man was struck while walking in front of an Inkster police vehicle.
Police seek 2 suspects after armed carjacking in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the community as they search for two suspects involved in a carjacking in Detroit.The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at about 8 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old female was sitting in her car when she was approached by an armed suspect, who ordered her to get out of her vehicle, a blue 2020 Ford Fusion. Then, that suspect and another suspect got into her vehicle and fled the scene.No one was injured. The vehicle was later recovered. Police say the first suspect was described as a male with dreadlocks and wearing a black jacket that had red and white on it. The second suspect was an unarmed female.If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
WLUC
UPDATE: Missing UP teen, last seen in Detroit, found safe
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force, a missing U.P. teen has been found and is safe custody currently being evaluated at the hospital. The 17-year-old from Menominee County was last seen Saturday, Oct. 29 in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department sent out an alert of a missing teen on November 5.
Police searching for several suspects in theft of lottery tickets in Detroit [PHOTOS]
Police are asking for tips from the public to help identify several suspects involved in the alleged left of lottery tickets at an east side Detroit gas station.
Police Looking for Detroit Man Who Tortured Dog & Sent Video to Ex
Police in the Detroit area are looking for a man who videotaped his ex-girlfriend's dog being tortured and then sent her the footage. Julius Holley is accused of stealing the woman's six-pound Yorkie, torturing it, and leaving it in a bucket outside the woman's front door. Horrific Case of Animal...
41-Year-Old Man In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Oakland County (Oakland County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Nov. 6, Sunday. According to the police, a 41-year-old Farmington Hills man was hit by a driver when he was attempting to refuel his car near an exit ramp.
