Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
A rottweiler named Dwight might be responsible for saving Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s marriage
It looks like Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have managed to reconcile their differences after struggling through a rough patch in their 25-year-long marriage that nearly ended in divorce. The couple attended the premiere of Sly’s new show, Tulsa King, along with two of their three daughters, Sophia, 26, and...
Latest Fantasy News: Yet another fantasy favorite is prematurely canceled as an on-point take finally puts the Frodo slander to rest
The Lord of the Rings is arguably the biggest fantasy franchise in the world, particularly in the wake of its expansion onto television via The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Fresh conversations surrounding the massive fantasy property crop up nearly daily, as new fans join veterans in...
What other movies and shows has ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ actress Mabel Cadena appeared in?
Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever we get to see hundreds of Tālocān and as Namor tells Queen Ramonda and Shuri, his people outnumber all the blades of grass in all of Wakanda, meaning there are countless Talocans viewers we did not see. But that’s okay because our attention has been focused on the badass Namora.
‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence
When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.
Thanksgiving hasn’t even happened yet Lindsay Lohan is already dominating Christmas with a new Netflix movie
Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix movie, Falling For Christmas, is putting fans on the fast track right to the holiday spirit and passing up Thanksgiving altogether. The rom-com feels like a ride on Santa’s sleigh with your favorite mug full of warm hot chocolate, and Lohan starring alongside Chord Overstreet really is a gift for us all.
As ‘Wakanda Forever’ begins to hit cinemas worldwide, ‘Black Panther’ fans are rallying around Angela Bassett’s Oscar campaign
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Angela Bassett is receiving mountains of praise from international Marvel fans who already watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters. Her performance was powerful throughout the whole movie and it’s prompted some fans to campaign for the actress’ nomination in the 2023 Academy Awards.
A magnificent action extravaganza with a sky-high body count shoots holes in the streaming charts
When Robert Rodriguez directs an action movie, the two minimum requirements we’ve been conditioned to expect are a star-studded and eclectic mix of names populating the cast, and a sky-high body count. Oh boy, does Once Upon a Time in Mexico have both of them in spades. Joining returning...
