ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates

Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
wegotthiscovered.com

What other movies and shows has ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ actress Mabel Cadena appeared in?

Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever we get to see hundreds of Tālocān and as Namor tells Queen Ramonda and Shuri, his people outnumber all the blades of grass in all of Wakanda, meaning there are countless Talocans viewers we did not see. But that’s okay because our attention has been focused on the badass Namora.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence

When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.
wegotthiscovered.com

As ‘Wakanda Forever’ begins to hit cinemas worldwide, ‘Black Panther’ fans are rallying around Angela Bassett’s Oscar campaign

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Angela Bassett is receiving mountains of praise from international Marvel fans who already watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters. Her performance was powerful throughout the whole movie and it’s prompted some fans to campaign for the actress’ nomination in the 2023 Academy Awards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy