Atlanta, GA

NBC Sports

How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich

The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Josh Allen’s elbow injury is something to monitor

Late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow. It didn’t keep him from finishing the game, an effort that included uncorking a long pass to receiver Stefon Diggs. Still, it could keep Allen from fully participating in preparations for the next game.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Line moves sharply from Bills toward Vikings

Officially, Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s availability for Sunday against the Vikings is up in the air. If that were truly the case, however, the Vikings-Bills game likely would be off the board at every sports book. Instead, the game is available for wagering. With a line that has sharply...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Beckham Jr. could return to NFC East on unexpected team

The NFC East is surprisingly the best division in football through Week 9, something few if any expected heading into the year, and the race for playoff positioning is getting spicy. And if the Dallas Cowboys want to fend off the Giants and try to catch the undefeated Eagles, they're...
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: It’s an “honor” to play in Germany

On Sunday, the two teams who entered the NFL at the same time will become the first teams to play a regular-season game in Germany. In Munich at 9:30 a.m. ET, it will be the Buccaneers “hosting” the Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll said that his team is embracing the opportunity, despite the long trip they’ll be making.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Harrison Smith: Kirk Cousins makes plays to win and that’s all that matters

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got to revisit one of his most memorable NFL moments after Sunday’s win in Washington. Cousins was playing for Washington in 2015 when he shouted “You like that!” after a comeback win and he authored another one on Sunday. The Vikings were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored the final 13 points of the game and Cousins reprised his famous line when accepting a game ball from head coach Kevin O’Connell in the team’s locker room.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special

The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Roob's observations: Do Eagles need to get Smith going again?

Is DeVonta Smith’s declining production cause for concern? Is it time to give Nakobe Dean some playing time? Is it too early to start thinking about the 2023 draft?. All that and tons more in today’s edition of Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. It’s been surprising...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Roquan Smith sees no weaknesses on Ravens defense

It didn’t take long for linebacker Roquan Smith to make an impact in his Ravens debut. Smith stopped Saints running back Alvin Kamara short of the first down on back-to-back runs in the second quarter to force a punt that Baltimore used as a springboard to their first scoring drive of the night. Smith finished the night with five tackles and said after the 27-13 win that it was “amazing” to be on the field with a defense that made life difficult on the Saints all night.
BALTIMORE, MD
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Confronts Fan Courtside: Watch

Draymond Green had a little spat with a fan recently. By now, everyone who watches the NBA should know that Draymond Green is one of the more vocal players in the league. He is always dishing out trash talk and he doesn’t mind getting into altercations. One just has to look at how he handled Jordan Poole to understand what we mean.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Lane Johnson puts possible end date on his NFL career

Since the Eagles drafted him in 2013, Lane Johnson has been a franchise cornerstone. He's started 120 games across his nine-plus year career in Philly and has been one of the best tackles in the NFL for years now. And while his play hasn't declined - if anything he's playing...
HOUSTON, PA
NBC Sports

Why Cowherd believes 49ers boast NFL's best roster

The 49ers have dealt with injuries to key players since Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. However, the team is beginning to see key players return from injury as they come off their bye week. With San Francisco having Elijah Mitchell and Azeez Al-Shaair returning to the team ahead...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Eagles coaches can’t stop praising Goedert

The morning after Nick Sirianni proclaimed that Dallas Goedert deserves to be in the conversation as one of the best tight ends in football, he wasn’t done. “Dallas Goedert needs to be in the conversation for best tight ends in the NFL,” Sirianni said again on Friday morning, the day after Goedert went off for 100 yards in Houston.
HOUSTON, PA
NBC Sports

Myers explains why Warriors remain confident in Wiseman

The Warriors are not panicking with James Wiseman just yet. Through the first few weeks of the 2022-23 NBA season, the former No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft has, by most accounts, disappointed in limited action thus far. In an exclusive interview with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, Warriors general...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol

Rams head coach Sean McVay delivered a surprising announcement at the start of his Wednesday press conference when he told reporters that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in the concussion protocol. McVay said Los Angeles’ training and medical staff evaluated Stafford after Sunday’s game and determined Stafford should be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles finally add special teams stud to 53-man roster

The Eagles on Tuesday signed defensive back and special teams ace Andre Chachere to their 53-man roster. Chachere, 26, had already been elevated three times this season so if the Eagles wanted him to play for them again, he needed to be added to the 53-man roster. Three is the maximum elevations for a practice squad player per season.
FLORIDA STATE

