Read full article on original website
Related
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
NBC Sports
Jim Irsay did an abrupt about-face on Frank Reich; is Chris Ballard next?
Eight days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that Irsay is giving no thought to firing coach Frank Reich. Irsay apparently has given some thought to it since then. Reich is out, despite the team’ 3-5-1 record. And despite basically having a shift from quarterback Matt...
FOX Sports
Josh Allen likely limited with elbow injury ahead of Bills-Vikings
Josh Allen might be dealing with a serious injury. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is being evaluated for a UCL injury related to nerves on the elbow of his throwing arm, ESPN reported Monday. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he hopes to have more information by Tuesday. Allen suffered...
thecomeback.com
Jon Gruden eyeing a shocking coaching return
Jon Gruden started his professional coaching career at the University of Tennessee in 1986. Nearly 37 years later, the Super Bowl champion coach reportedly wants to return to his roots by becoming the next head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. JP Peterson, the host of The JP...
Josh Allen's status for Vikings game 'up in the air'
Allen suffered a sprained elbow in Buffalo's loss to the Jets on Sunday.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job
Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
Jets' bombastic rookie corner 'can't wait' to see the Patriots
The New England Patriots will have their hands full on the other side of the bye week with a vengeful New York Jets team hoping to repay the favor for the Week 8 loss at MetLife Stadium. One Jets player clearly looking forward to the meeting the most is brash...
NBC Sports
Belichick makes surprising admission about Patriots tipping plays
The Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots pride themselves on out-scheming other teams and keeping their opponents off-balance. So, it was eye-opening to read that several Patriots players claimed they could hear Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays before the snap Sunday. But it was even more...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: It’s an “honor” to play in Germany
On Sunday, the two teams who entered the NFL at the same time will become the first teams to play a regular-season game in Germany. In Munich at 9:30 a.m. ET, it will be the Buccaneers “hosting” the Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll said that his team is embracing the opportunity, despite the long trip they’ll be making.
Should the New York Giants ink Odell Beckham Jr. to a multi-year deal?
The New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen elected to stay put at the trade deadline last weekend, despite their need for a receiver. While trading draft capital wasn’t their preference, they still could bring in a new face via free agency, and the most obvious connection is Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
Yardbarker
New York Giants preparing to get offensive line reinforcements
The New York Giants lost two starting offensive linemen against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredesen both picked up individual knee injuries, so the Giants had to supplement against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Rookie Josh Ezeudu and former...
NBC Sports
Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special
The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.
After coaching change, Colts aim for win vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts hope a coaching change will enable them to avoid falling out of contention in the AFC South
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Running in Justin Fields of Gold
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 10 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bengals, Jets, Patriots, and Ravens on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks.
NBC Sports
Roquan Smith sees no weaknesses on Ravens defense
It didn’t take long for linebacker Roquan Smith to make an impact in his Ravens debut. Smith stopped Saints running back Alvin Kamara short of the first down on back-to-back runs in the second quarter to force a punt that Baltimore used as a springboard to their first scoring drive of the night. Smith finished the night with five tackles and said after the 27-13 win that it was “amazing” to be on the field with a defense that made life difficult on the Saints all night.
NBC Sports
Deebo reveals his initial reaction to 49ers' CMC trade
Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all the 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off the Oct. 20 trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," San Francisco's standout wide receiver told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay makes progress; 2 players out for season
The bye week is a time for a team to get healthy, but the Giants returned to practice Tuesday on the heels of Monday’s news that they had lost starting safety Xavier McKinney and reserve defensive tackle Nick Williams to injuries. McKinney’s hand injury was the result of an ATV accident during a bye-week vacation in Mexico and Williams’ biceps injury occurred in the Giants’ Week 8 loss at Seattle.
Jets’ Robert Saleh wants players to avoid beer, nachos during bye week | What’s next for Zach Wilson
The Jets won six of their first nine games before this weekend’s well-deserved bye, matching their win total for the last two years combined. And coach Robert Saleh acknowledged that he’s proud of what his team has accomplished. “Even the most optimistic Jets fan wouldn’t have had us...
NBC Sports
Colts delay press conference to 8:00 p.m. ET
After the Colts announced the surprising firing of coach Frank Reich (given that owner Jim Irsay insisted eight days ago Reich is safe) and the what-the-hell? decision to make former Colts center Jeff Saturday the interim head coach, the team set a press conference for 6:00 p.m. ET. The press...
Comments / 0