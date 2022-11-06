Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Responds To Home Crowd's "MVP" Chants

"Sixth Man of the Year" may be more appropriate, but still.

Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook was certainly his team's MVP during an unfortunate 130-116 Friday home loss to the visiting Utah Jazz that got away from L.A. late.

Crypto.com Arena fans made a point to let Brodie know how they felt about him, serenading him with "MVP" chants while he took free throws at one point in the contest.

During his postgame presser, Westbrook was asked how he felt about seemingly getting into the good graces of L.A. fans, following his tumultuous three-game stint as a starter to kick off the 2022-23 season.

As you'll see by reading Russ's pertinent comments below, he was humble and even-keeled in his response:

"You know honestly, I'm just grateful and blessed, man. I give all my thanks and all my credit to the man above for allowing my to go out and compete. Good games, bad games, off nights, good nights. I just let my play and my work speak for itself."

On the night, Westbrook scored 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field. He also contributed six assists, three rebounds and two steals in a well-rounded two-way night.

Ultimately, the biggest culprit of the evening may have been the Lakers' inability to contain the Jazz defensively, an issue that extends to everyone on the roster but especially LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who appeared to be struggling through their own injury issues (a sore left foot for James that he tweaked in the second half and lower back tightness for AD) late.

L.A.'s next home game, a matinee today against the mighty Cleveland Cavaliers, has gotten underway already. Here's hoping hometown hero Russell Westbrook, Long Beach native and UCLA legend, will continue to get the love he deserves from local fans as a key contributor for your Los Angeles Lakers. He may not be the 2017 MVP-caliber player fans expected, but he's giving everything he's got left to give.