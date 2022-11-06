ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home heating costs set to increase this winter

By Garrett Behanna
 3 days ago

Home heating costs set to increase this winter 00:52

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As winter approaches, families can expect to pay more to heat their homes than at any other time in the last decade.

Since last year, Americans, collectively, will pay nearly $24 billion more for heat.

Nationwide, families can expect to pay nearly 18% more to heat their homes this winter.

Compared to last year, heating oil is up 25% and natural gas is up 31%.

"Why are we seeing an increase in home heating costs? It's supply and demand first and foremost. You have a global market for energy, oil, natural gas, and then those costs have gone up because there are shortages," said Lorenzo Wyatt, owner of Home Comfort Practice.

As winter approaches, experts advise improving insulation in your home, keeping the thermostat at 68 degrees, closing the fireplace damper, removing window air conditioners, and keeping your drapes closed.

