Extended ballot drop-off hours available through Tuesday

By Garrett Behanna
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Allegheny County, extended ballot drop-off hours are happening at the County Office Building on Ross Street in Downtown Pittsburgh.

This is for voters to hand over their mail-in ballots in person.

The drop-off box will be available Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, Election Day, the drop box hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You do not have to find parking, there is an area outside the Ross Street entrance where you can pull over, put on your flashers, and head inside to hand in your vote.

