Postgame Observations: Joe Mixon Sets TD Record, Bengals Cruise Past Panthers 42-21

Cincinnati improves to 5-4 on the season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals desperately needed a win on Sunday against the Panthers and they got it in blowout fashion. Cincinnati led 35-0 at halftime and cruised to a 42-21 win over Carolina.

Joe Mixon scored a Bengals-record five touchdowns. It was by far the best game of his career.

Cincinnati improves to 5-4 on the season. Here are some postgame observations:

Record Breaker

Mixon struggled in Week 8 against the Browns. He bounced back in a big way on Sunday.

The star running back scored from two yards out on Cincinnati's first possession and that set the tone for what ended up being a record-setting day.

Mixon ran for 153 yards on 22 attempts (7.0 yards-per-carry) and four touchdowns. He also had four receptions for 58 yards and another score.

His five touchdowns are the most in team history. Watch all five of them here.

Burrow Deals

Mixon wasn't the only "Joe" to play well. Joe Burrow completed 22-of-28 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score.

The Bengals' quarterback led the team on a 9-play, 90-yard touchdown drive to start the game. The offense got into a rhythm and kept it going throughout the game.

Cincinnati scored touchdowns on six of their first eight possessions. Burrow's day was done late in the third quarter.

Shorthanded Defense Steps Up

No DJ Reader, no Chidobe Awuzie, no Mike Hilton—no problem—at least not on Sunday against the Panthers.

Lou Anarumo's crew forced two first half interceptions and only allowed one first down in the first half and that was due to a penalty.

It was a dominant performance by a shorthanded unit that stepped up and set the tone early.

Jessie Bates and Germaine Pratt both had interceptions. Eli Apple, Cam Taylor-Britt and Jalen Davis played well in the secondary.

Unfortunate Injuries

Rookie Dax Hill left the game in the third quarter with a right shoulder injury and didn't return. Running back Chris Evans suffered a right knee injury in the first quarter and didn't return.

Hill landed awkwardly trying to break up a pass and Evans got hurt on a kickoff return.

Summary

This was a dominant performance by the Bengals and it was much-needed. The first half of the season has been a roller coaster. Ending the first half of the season on a high note is exactly what this team needed.

They can use the upcoming bye to get healthy—both mentally and physically—to prepare for what's going to be a challenging second half of the season.

Up Next

The Bengals have their bye next week. They'll hit the road to play the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Thoughts on Bengals Following Monday Night Loss to Browns

Chidobe Awuzie Makes First Public Comments Since Tearing ACL

Steelers Trade for Former Bengals First Round Pick

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Offense Following Ja'Marr Chase Injury

Ja'Marr Chase to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture

Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta

Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans

Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'

Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok