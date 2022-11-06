ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Comments / 0

Related
maritime-executive.com

Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Roman Ship Off Coast of Croatia

A team of marine archaeologists have uncovered a 2,000-year-old ship off the coast of Croatia near what was once the Roman port of Barbir. The wreck site was first spotted in 2021 when researchers with the International Centre for Underwater Archaeology found coins on the seabed bearing marks from the Roman era, along with a wooden board. They returned to the site last month and uncovered about 30 feet of the ship's hull on the seabed. Dating of the structure indicates that it was built in the first or second centuries AD.
Mashed

TikTok's Pasta Queen Just Unveiled Her Own Cookbook

Branching out to America, Nadia Caterina Munno, known to her five million followers as "The Pasta Queen," is continuing the dynasty her family began in the 1800s. Referred to as the "Macaronis," Munno's family in Rome has been in the pasta business for generations, a part of Munno's heritage that she takes very seriously.
FLORIDA STATE
Sara B

The most remote island in the world, Pitcairn

Pitcairn Island is the most remote island in the world, with 55 inhabitants located 3,240 miles from the coast of New Zealand and 1350 miles southeast of Tahiti. The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the south pacific ocean and part of the British Overseas Territory.
Mashed

Richard Branson's Private Island Dining Includes 24hr Bartenders

Moskito Island opened in 2021 and is located in the British Virgin Islands. It is the latest bucket list acquisition by Branson's company Virgin Limited Edition. Moskito Island is just a stone's throw from Branson's famously private Necker Island, which had hosted former president Barack Obama and was featured on MTV's "Cribs" when Mariah Carey hosted a girl's weekend, notes Travel and Leisure.
Dr. Mozelle Martin

History: Our Dwarfy Hobbit Ancestors

A few weeks ago, I received an email from a troll who likes to read my articles. This troll was upset about this article, specifically. This troll challenged me to write about our dwarf ancestors. So, in my reply, I stated I would.
Vice

The artist channelling Indigenous spirituality into her practice

When Himali Singh Soin was on her polar expeditions in 2017, something happened in the Arctic which stayed with her, a moment that became a method. A storm off Svalbard had scrambled the ship's navigation system, and a thick fog descended on the water, obscuring the stars above. The ship's captain gathered the crew onto the deck, drawing a map and telling them how to operate the boat's sails, not knowing how long the outage would last. In that moment, Himali's mind turned to the ancient Indigenous beliefs of the Arctic: it was said that when celestial navigation failed, travellers would listen to their kidneys to guide them -- the body's water regulation connecting with the seas and currents.
Mashed

Mashed

147K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy