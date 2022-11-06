Read full article on original website
Archaeologists Forced to Rebury Unusual Discovery in Old Aztec Capital
In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico had to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part...
maritime-executive.com
Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Roman Ship Off Coast of Croatia
A team of marine archaeologists have uncovered a 2,000-year-old ship off the coast of Croatia near what was once the Roman port of Barbir. The wreck site was first spotted in 2021 when researchers with the International Centre for Underwater Archaeology found coins on the seabed bearing marks from the Roman era, along with a wooden board. They returned to the site last month and uncovered about 30 feet of the ship's hull on the seabed. Dating of the structure indicates that it was built in the first or second centuries AD.
TikTok's Pasta Queen Just Unveiled Her Own Cookbook
Branching out to America, Nadia Caterina Munno, known to her five million followers as "The Pasta Queen," is continuing the dynasty her family began in the 1800s. Referred to as the "Macaronis," Munno's family in Rome has been in the pasta business for generations, a part of Munno's heritage that she takes very seriously.
The most remote island in the world, Pitcairn
Pitcairn Island is the most remote island in the world, with 55 inhabitants located 3,240 miles from the coast of New Zealand and 1350 miles southeast of Tahiti. The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the south pacific ocean and part of the British Overseas Territory.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Wild History Of Predjama Castle, The Medieval Fortress Built Into The Mouth Of A Cave
Built in the 12th century in Slovenia, Predjama Castle is carved into a 400-foot cliffside with nine miles of complex tunnels beneath it — that once helped a local 'Robin Hood' to evade capture. At the center of a 400-foot cliff in southern Slovenia juts Predjama Castle, fortress built...
Richard Branson's Private Island Dining Includes 24hr Bartenders
Moskito Island opened in 2021 and is located in the British Virgin Islands. It is the latest bucket list acquisition by Branson's company Virgin Limited Edition. Moskito Island is just a stone's throw from Branson's famously private Necker Island, which had hosted former president Barack Obama and was featured on MTV's "Cribs" when Mariah Carey hosted a girl's weekend, notes Travel and Leisure.
History: Our Dwarfy Hobbit Ancestors
A few weeks ago, I received an email from a troll who likes to read my articles. This troll was upset about this article, specifically. This troll challenged me to write about our dwarf ancestors. So, in my reply, I stated I would.
Vice
The artist channelling Indigenous spirituality into her practice
When Himali Singh Soin was on her polar expeditions in 2017, something happened in the Arctic which stayed with her, a moment that became a method. A storm off Svalbard had scrambled the ship's navigation system, and a thick fog descended on the water, obscuring the stars above. The ship's captain gathered the crew onto the deck, drawing a map and telling them how to operate the boat's sails, not knowing how long the outage would last. In that moment, Himali's mind turned to the ancient Indigenous beliefs of the Arctic: it was said that when celestial navigation failed, travellers would listen to their kidneys to guide them -- the body's water regulation connecting with the seas and currents.
Mashed
