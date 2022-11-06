ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOWK

Bills QB Allen’s status uncertain with throwing elbow injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WOWK

Steelers optimistic star LB T.J. Watt will return vs. Saints

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers could get a much-needed jolt as they begin the second half of their season. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the team is optimistic that star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available for Sunday’s visit from New Orleans. Watt, the NFL’s reigning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWK

Saturday answers Irsay’s call, goes back to work with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Colts owner Jim Irsay first contacted Jeff Saturday, he wanted answers about Indy’s struggling offensive line. Last weekend’s late-night callback came with an offer Saturday couldn’t refuse. Less than 12 hours later, Irsay met with general manager Chris Ballard and the two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWK

Plitzuweit inks two on National Signing Day

West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced the addition of two student-athletes for the 2023-24 season, as Grace Grocholski (North Prairie, Wis./Kettle Moraine High School) and Ayianna Johnson (Jefferson, Wis./Jefferson High School) have signed National Letters of Intent. Grace “GG” Grocholski | North Prairie, Wisconsin | Kettle...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Fake LeBron, Schefter accounts among those tweeting non-news

So if Twitter is to be believed, LeBron James wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, Adam Schefter says Josh McDaniels is done as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Aroldis Chapman is sticking with the New York Yankees, and Connor McDavid has been traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the New York Islanders.

