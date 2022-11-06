Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Olmsted Falls on track to prepare for potential train derailments
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The recent train derailment in Ravenna Township has reminded those Northeast Ohio communities with heavy rail service about the potential for a similar incident. Olmsted Falls Mayor James Graven takes a proactive approach to the notion of a train derailment in his community.
Moreland Hills man deals with delivery driver property damage, turns to News 5
Weichaun Dong was left with nearly $1,000 in unexpected repairs at his Moreland Hills home, after a food delivery driver backed up into his yard, crushing his underground septic system.
cleveland19.com
Residents lose hope after city of Cleveland fails to place speed detectors at frequent car crash site
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in September, the city of Cleveland gave a potential solution to the reckless driving happening on Cleveland’s west side. Earlier that month, Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street called 19 News after getting fed up with drivers speeding down their street and disregarding stop signs.
cleveland19.com
Bay Village police look for driver involved in hit and run accident
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating the driver who ran a red light and struck an 11-year-old boy’s bike in the crosswalk. Bay Village police said the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. According to police, the driver of a...
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland, ODOT work to solve exit ramp issue after multiple cars crash into homes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland and the Ohio Department of Transportation will work together to fix issues on the I-90 and West Boulevard exit ramp. This after 19 News’ extensive coverage. “I was able to contact Governor Mike DeWine and his office who’s been very receptive...
cleveland19.com
Drunk driver crashes through gate at Crown Water Treatment plant
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police responded to a call from Crown Filtration Sunday morning reporting a drunk woman outside of their gate. According to police, the woman had no idea where she was, stating she believed she was in Parma. While police were on the line with the Crown...
Heading home from Bible study, driver arrested with weed, mushrooms and cocaine-crusted $10 bill: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Oct. 14, police observed a gray Toyota on Ridge Road. The sedan caught the officer’s attention due to the fact that it was slightly speeding and weaving. It turned out that the Toyota had expired plates. The driver -- who was seen moving things around in the back...
Driver jumps curb, falls asleep behind the wheel: Brunswick Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
2 years in prison for Parma man convicted of fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man convicted of a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February, was sentenced to two years in prison by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Andrew Santoli Wednesday. Judge Santoli also took away Loren Girardi’s driver’s license for life.
‘Coyotes’ outside school startle passersby: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- “Coyotes” in front of Olmsted Falls Middle School?. Motorists check twice, and even more, when they see a coyote next to the retention pond staring at them. Social media has been abuzz with the sightings. “Scared me when I was out walking. I ran...
Justice Department requires Elyria to spend $250 million to fix sewer system that has dumped sewage into Black River, an issue dating back 37 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday entered into a settlement agreement with Elyria over the city’s sewer system, which has dumped raw sewage into the Black River, an issue that has been ongoing for nearly four decades. The Justice Department’s filing in U.S. District...
Richmond Heights’ new law requiring cameras at apartment buildings pays off with arson arrest
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council recently approved legislation that requires the city’s apartment buildings to have cameras posted at all building entrances and exits. And that new requirement has already aided police in making an arrest in an arson case. Just after 5 a.m. Oct. 29, Richmond Heights...
Police: Fatal hit-skip victim was dragged under car
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of intentionally striking and killing a 49-year-old man with his vehicle.
I-77 now open; truck hauling dirt crashed on highway
A portion of 77 Northbound, near Cleveland, has reopened after being shut down for hours Monday morning.
Police: Man who caused fiery I-77 crash was on drugs
Authorities said a Nashport man was on drugs and driving without a valid license when his dump truck collided with a state transportation department vehicle along Interstate 77 in May, causing an explosion that engulfed both vehicles.
Parma suspect leads police on 90 mph chase on Brecksville Road: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Oct. 5, Brecksville police learned that Parma police were chasing a suspect driving a silver Volkswagen headed south on Interstate 77. While the vehicle wasn’t found then, a half-hour later a Brecksville officer observed the vehicle, without any headlights, traveling south on Brecksville Road. That’s when the VW...
I-77 North reopens after crash causes closure at Fleet Avenue in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — There were some traffic delays impacting drivers heading into downtown Cleveland along I-77 North earlier this morning. That's because all lanes of I-77 North were temporarily closed at Fleet Avenue due to a crash. The roadway reopened around 10:30 a.m. -- a bit more than two hours after the closure was first announced.
Parma Heights receives grant to demolish NEO Soccer facility
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Parma Heights recently learned it was awarded a nearly $300,000 grant to demolish the closed NEO Soccer facility. After applying earlier this year to the Cuyahoga Land Bank application for funds, the city was given a grant as a sub-recipient by the Ohio Department of Development.
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Car crash into Cleveland Heights gas pump causes fiery explosion
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. 4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00...
Pedestrian killed in hit-skip on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who ran over a pedestrian and drove away Tuesday on the city’s East Side, police say. The incident happened about 8:30 a.m. at East 152nd Street and Waterloo Road, south of Interstate 90, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the Cleveland police spokeswoman.
Comments / 3