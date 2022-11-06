ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC Action News

Top-ranked Lakeland High has eyes on 8th state title

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Lakeland High School football team (9-0) begins an important week of practice leading up to Friday’s first-round Class 4A playoff game against Lake Gibson. “We beat them the first time,” wide receiver Daidren Zipperer, a University of Utah commit, said. “They’ll play us...
LAKELAND, FL
The Times

Girls Basketball: Preview capsules for all 10 programs in Hall County

Returning starter: 5-9 Jr. Kaitlin Cook (7 ppg., 2 steals per game). Things to know: While the Lady Bears are light on returning starting experience, their squad has plenty of players who are used to the varsity game. Justice has high hopes for senior Mia Williams, who missed the first half of last season due to injury, but played well down the stretch. Cherokee Bluff will also count on junior Emma Reynolds and senior Ella Quirarte, who both have potential to be impact players.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Palm Beach Daily News

Nicole: FHSAA adds Monday as option for rescheduling high school football playoff games

The FHSAA has announced high school football playoff games can be rescheduled to Monday as programs prepare for the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole on Wednesday and Thursday. The move revises a statement from the FHSAA on Tuesday which said opening round high school football playoff games could be rescheduled for Thursday-Saturday, but did not give clearance to Monday as an option.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Updated FHSAA state football playoff schedule

The threat of Tropical Storm Nicole forced mass rescheduling for the opening round of this week’s Florida High School Athletic Association football state playoffs. Here is the revised schedule as we know it. New game times were confirmed by schools on Wednesday. Home teams are on the bottom line. Seeding numbers are from the FHSAA power rankings. More scoreboards: Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | ...
LAKE MARY, FL

