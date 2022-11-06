Read full article on original website
Top-ranked Lakeland High has eyes on 8th state title
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Lakeland High School football team (9-0) begins an important week of practice leading up to Friday’s first-round Class 4A playoff game against Lake Gibson. “We beat them the first time,” wide receiver Daidren Zipperer, a University of Utah commit, said. “They’ll play us...
Barron Collier, Seacrest volleyball teams look to make history at state
NAPLES, FLORIDA -- Two high school volleyball teams are looking to make Collier County history this weekend. Barron Collier and Seacrest are both playing for state championships at Polk State College in Winter Haven on Saturday. Both are chasing the ultimate goal, which has been hard to come back ...
High School Boy Soccer: Take a look at 5 players, 5 teams to watch in Polk County in 2022-23
This is a changing of the guard type of season in boys soccer as 11 of the 14 players on The Ledger's first-team all-county team last season were seniors and have graduated, including Player of the Year Juan Brito. Perennial power Ridge Community graduated most of its starters while Auburndale...
SBLive Sports' Florida Football Power 25: Clearwater Central Catholic, Cardinal Newman enter the rankings
We’ve got our last regular season SBLive Sports Florida Power 25 rankings and the Chaminade-Madonna will head into the Florida high school state playoffs as the No. 1 team. Miami Central continues at No. 2 and we do have some movement going on entering the first week of the playoffs. Let’s ...
Girls Basketball: Preview capsules for all 10 programs in Hall County
Returning starter: 5-9 Jr. Kaitlin Cook (7 ppg., 2 steals per game). Things to know: While the Lady Bears are light on returning starting experience, their squad has plenty of players who are used to the varsity game. Justice has high hopes for senior Mia Williams, who missed the first half of last season due to injury, but played well down the stretch. Cherokee Bluff will also count on junior Emma Reynolds and senior Ella Quirarte, who both have potential to be impact players.
Riverview High's Moe wins FHSAA Class 3A boys individual golf title
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS - Aksel Moe did not mind the abbreviated golf state championships. The Riverview High senior completed his high school career on top of the mountain, as the winner of the boys Class 3A individual championship. ...
Nicole: FHSAA adds Monday as option for rescheduling high school football playoff games
The FHSAA has announced high school football playoff games can be rescheduled to Monday as programs prepare for the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole on Wednesday and Thursday. The move revises a statement from the FHSAA on Tuesday which said opening round high school football playoff games could be rescheduled for Thursday-Saturday, but did not give clearance to Monday as an option.
Interlachen Rams go 10-0 in turnaround 2022 season, winning SSAC Atlantic title
INTERLACHEN, Fla.- Looking back at where the Interlachen Rams were as a football program just a year ago, they have come a long way. Coming off a 3-6 season, change was needed over at Interlachen in order for the team to take the next step. Taking the next step was winning the Sunshine State ...
Updated FHSAA state football playoff schedule
The threat of Tropical Storm Nicole forced mass rescheduling for the opening round of this week’s Florida High School Athletic Association football state playoffs. Here is the revised schedule as we know it. New game times were confirmed by schools on Wednesday. Home teams are on the bottom line. Seeding numbers are from the FHSAA power rankings. More scoreboards: Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | ...
SBLive's Sac-Joaquin Section Fab 15 football rankings: No. 3 Monterey Trail braces for No. 5 Central Catholic
The Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs kicked off last week with opening-round games. In Divisions 1 through 6, the brackets started with 12 teams, with the top four seeds with a bye. In D-7, there are eight teams, no byes, and the first games kickoff off this week. 1. Folsom (9-1)Last week rank: No. ...
J.P. Taravella Girls Soccer Scores 7 Goals in 1st Game of the Season
J.P. Taravella girls’ soccer picked up a big 7-1 win over Plantation High School on Monday to start their season. Mia Marshall-Hewitt, Sophia Henriques, and Bree Holmes scored two goals, while Kianna Guzman scored one. Layla Palmaz and Marshall Hewitt recorded assists. “The girls worked hard all summer to...
Class 4A Arkansas high school girls basketball preview
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Tommy Land With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the girls ranks of Class 4A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player ...
