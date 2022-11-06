Harbor Humane caring for puppies dropped on roadside during storm

Without the help of a Good Samaritan, a responding deputy, and the Harbor Humane, a litter of four-week-old puppies might not have survived the night on Saturday.

During Saturday's storm, amidst the rain and winds, an anonymous caller tipped off police about a cardboard box dropped on the side of 120th Avenue, near New Holland. The box held eight puppies.

Harbor Humane says the puppies faced terrible odds, left on the road in harsh weather conditions. When rescued, the puppies were soaked and suffering from low temperatures. Two were in critical condition.

Now the puppies are getting the care they need, and the workers at Harbor Humane are hopeful the puppies will make it.

Already, six of the puppies are placed in foster homes. The two in critical condition are still at Harbor Humane, getting close care and monitoring under the watch of the shelter's Behavior Manager.

Harbor Humane says the puppies will not be immediately put up for adoption, because Harbor Humane wants to make sure they get enough care and attention first. They will be sent to foster homes, where they'll be loved by foster families until they are well enough for adoption.

To adopt one of these puppies, Harbor Humane encourages people to keep an eye on their website, where the puppies will eventually be listed and over 100 other wonderful dogs are already ready for adoption.

Harbor Humane also included this statement to the person who decided to leave the puppies on 120th Avenue and to anyone else facing the same predicament, stressing that a better option is always available.

It breaks our hearts that things happened this way. Had they reached out to Harbor, we would have been more than willing to help, and this dangerous situation could have been avoided. Please remember, Harbor is always there for the community as a resource- we are just a phone call or a message away. We never want to see an animal abandoned and truly will never turn away a person or pet in a real emergency, even when we are bursting at the seams.



Harbor Humane is currently looking for information about the person who might have abandoned the puppies. Harbor Humane also promises to keep the public updated on the story of the puppies.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so by visiting their Facebook page . People can also help support Harbor Humane by adopting or fostering pets.

